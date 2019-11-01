‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Plea Deal Details Revealed

On October 31, Amber Portwood was back in court for her July domestic violence arrest. The mom-of-two reached a plea deal and according to a report from The Blast, she will not face jail time.

While Amber wasn’t sentenced to jail, she will be on probation for a length of 906 days, which is roughly two and a half years. While on probation, Amber will be subjected to random “urine and breath testing.” These tests will occur “at a minimum” of once a month. According to the report, she will also have to complete “court-ordered parenting classes” as well as undergo a mental health evaluation. The mom-of-two will also have to submit to a substance abuse evaluation.

Although she is on probation, Amber will be able to travel outside of Indiana if it is for employment. As fans may recall, Dr. Drew traveled to Indiana on the most recent Teen Mom OG reunion special to sit down with Amber since she was unable to leave the state. Now, it sounds like she may be able to leave the state if it is for her job.

If Amber completes her probation with no violations, her domestic battery charge will be dismissed. However, if her probation is somehow violated, she may face prison time.

A no-contact order between her and Andrew Glennon, the father of her son, remains in place. However, the two can talk in regards to arranging visitation for their son, but according to Radar Online, that must be done through a specific app. In regards to custody, a source told the site that Amber will have visitation with him unsupervised, but only three times a week. According to the same report, she will also have to pay court costs.

Although Amber was in court yesterday, news of the plea deal broke last week. Sources claimed that Amber was “relieved” to receive the plea deal.

This is not the first time Amber Portwood has been in trouble with the law. Back in 2012, she was sentenced to five years in prison. However, she was released early and returned home in November 2013. Following her release from prison, she also returned to sharing her life on Teen Mom OG. Some wondered how her recent legal troubles would impact her spot on the show, but it doesn’t appear that MTV has cut ties with her. In fact, cameras as well as Amber’s co-stars were in Indiana back in July for one of her court hearings.