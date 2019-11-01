Serena Williams Stuns In Glowing Early Morning Selfie: ‘This Is Not How I Wake Up’

Serena Williams looked glam and glowing in an early morning selfie on Friday. The sports icon stunned fans with her gorgeous good looks in the photo.

In the snap, Serena appears nearly flawless with cascading curls that fell over her shoulders as she sported a sexy satin cami. The pink top — which is from Serena’s own clothing line — boasted black fringe trim and thin spaghetti straps, which showcased the tennis star’s toned arms and ample cleavage.

Serena looked fierce and ready to take on the day in the photo as she opted for a full glam makeup look consisting of defined eyebrows, long lashes, black eyeliner, and a shimmering glow on her face. She also added pink blush on her cheeks and a pink gloss on her lips that matched her top.

Serena accessorized the look with a dainty chain and pendant around her neck — a piece that was produced by the athlete’s jewelry line. Serena wished her fans a good morning in the caption of the picture, and promised them that she didn’t wake up looking as put together as she did in the photograph.

In fact, Serena tagged her glam group in the shot to prove she had help with her look. Serena admitted that her hair was done by Angela Meadows, and that her makeup was applied by Natasha Gross.

Many of Serena’s 11.8 million followers made quick work of sharing their love for the post, which clocked more than 65,000 likes and over 1,000 comments within the first hour after it was posted to the social media platform.

“Your so beautiful god bless u and your family,” one of Serena’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“You’re just so amazingly beautiful,” a second comment read.

“Gorgeous. Hair is stunning! Curl and color are absolutely perfect,” a third admirer stated, adding a read heart emoji for emphasis.

“You’re always looking so radiant girl, have a blessed day and keep that light shinning,” another comment on the athlete’s feed remarked.

Loading...

Over the years Serena has solidified her spot not only a legend in the tennis world, but as a role model for many women. She’s become a mother and even branched out into the fashion industry by starting her own clothing and jewelry line, proving that some women really can do it all.

Serena Williams’ fans completely adore her and continue to support her in all of her endeavors, both on and off the tennis court.