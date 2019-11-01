Britney Spears Los Angles Pop Up Store To Give Fans The Ultimate ‘In The Zone’ Experience

Britney Spears fans will be able to immerse themselves in the ultimate “In the Zone” experience when a pop-up store debuts in Los Angeles where fans can purchase Britney items and enjoy a 10-room exhibit.

Billboard Magazine reported that the shop will open in Los Angeles in January 2020.

The 10-room exhibit will be called “The Zone” and will be based on many of Britney’s biggest hits and some of her most iconic videos. The exhibits will include a high school for “…Baby One More Time,” a trip to Mars for “Oops…I Did it Again,” an airplane for “Toxic” and a circus complete with a tightrope photo walk, live ringmaster, tarot card reader and the actual jacket and bike from the “Circus” tour reported Billboard.

The exhibit’s official website revealed that “The Zone” will also include five different merchandise collections for fans to choose from, including “Britney Army,” “Work B*tch,” “The Zone Collection,” “Britney B*tch,” and “Pride Collection.”

“The Zone” is being marketed on the website as a “cutting-edge, interactive retail experience designed to stimulate all of your senses.” The site invites fans to step inside the singer’s “culture-changing” music videos from her record-breaking hits.

The over 30,000 square foot pop-up will be open on the corner of Fairfax and W 3rd St in Los Angeles from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST six days a week beginning late January 2020 and ticket reservations will be available starting Friday (Nov. 1) at 11 a.m. PST on www.britneythezone.com.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Britney’s fans honored her album Blackout on its 12th anniversary on October 30th. It was her fifth studio album and her first record in five years.

Most recently, Blackout was released in a limited edition vinyl album, available at the clothing and lifestyle store, Urban Outfitters.

the moment we've been waiting for is here… Blackout by @britneyspears is now available on vinyl for the first time ever! Pre-order your copy of limited edition opaque white vinyl with black swirl! https://t.co/n6EsJ3m1RO pic.twitter.com/gEJB4Vh9Yu — Urban Outfitters (@UrbanOutfitters) October 11, 2019

Forbes Magazine reported that Britney Spears had five No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “…Baby One More Time,” “S&M” with Rihanna, “Womanizer,” “3” and “Hold It Against Me.”

The singer has also scored 13 top 10 hits on the Hot 100 and has had six number one albums including …Baby One More Time, Oops!…I Did It Again, Britney, In The Zone, Circus, and Femme Fatale.

Britney was a global phenomenon throughout the 1990s and 2000s and she has sold nearly 150 million records worldwide. Interest in the singer continues via her Instagram page, where any post she includes to her feed, whether a video or still photo, is sure to rack up at least a million views or more, with thousands of comments regarding the information Britney shares with her fans.