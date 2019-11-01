Farrah Abraham Says She Is ‘Proud’ Of Jenelle Evans Following Divorce Announcement

Following the announcement that Jenelle Evans is divorcing her husband, David Eason, former Teen Mom OG cast member Farrah Abraham is speaking out and revealing that she “congratulated” Jenelle on the “big step” that she is taking. The former reality show star also revealed that she is “proud” of Jenelle following the announcement.

Speaking to Hollywood Life, Farrah said, “I congratulated Jenelle on this big step. I know it’s not easy, but I’m proud of her for being a strong mom for herself and children. I wish her all the best.”

Farrah’s statement comes after Jenelle shocked Teen Mom fans on Halloween by taking to social media to announce she was leaving her husband of two years, David Eason. The couple married in 2017 and have had a tumultuous relationship over that time.

Farrah’s statement about Jenelle’s divorce may come as a shock to some as the two haven’t always had the best relationship. However, the two seemingly made up earlier this year when Farrah attended Jenelle’s makeup launch in New York City. Farrah was spotted in some social media pictures posted about the event. Fans were confused, especially considering the fact that Farrah weighed in on Jenelle earlier in the year following the incident in which Jenelle’s husband allegedly killed her pet French bulldog, Nugget.

According to a report from TMZ, at the time the outlet caught up with her and Farrah said she felt Jenelle was choosing a “bad relationship” over her kids. While she admitted she wished Jenelle “the best,” she also said that Jenelle was making “all the wrong choices.”

Loading...

After Jenelle’s makeup launch party, however, Farrah explained the status of their feud.

“We actually never reached out to one another. If I’m invited to something of hers, I show my support. But I think we understand the hardships of motherhood, and she’s doing great. Honestly I stay focused, I wish her all the best with her eyebrow kit and her makeup line, and that’s just where we’re staying focused.”

So far, Farrah is Jenelle’s only former co-stasr to speak out about Jenelle’s recent announcement. Both Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans are the only two stars from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 to be let go from the show. Farrah left Teen Mom OG in 2018 and since her exit, there have been rumors that she may return and even now fans are speculating that Jenelle could return to Teen Mom 2 in the future.