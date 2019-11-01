Devon Windsor Rocks A Plunging White Swimsuit In The Ocean With A Horse

Devon's getting her equine friend in on her latest swimwear shoot.

Devon Windsor made her way through the water in a skimpy white swimsuit with an equine friend in a sultry new photo. Posted to the official account of her swimwear line, Devon Windsor Swim, on October 31, the stunning Victoria’s Secret model put her seriously fit and toned body on show for a sunset walk along the coast.

The snap appeared to be taken during a recent professional photo shoot for the swim brand, which she officially launched earlier this year. Devon seriously sizzled as she flashed some skin while she led the brown and white horse by the reigns through the shallow water.

The supermodel looked down towards the water while she walked with the horse by her side. She sported the skintight white look that flashed the flesh with a very low-cut neckline and a fun collar design for a more sophisticated look.

Devon’s white one-piece also perfectly showcased her seriously slim middle with a waist belt wrapped around the smallest part of her torso and a metallic fastening sitting just above her bellybutton.

The gorgeous 25-year-old supermodel had her blond hair slicked back and away from her face. She also opted to keep the accessories to a minimum, gong sans necklaces or bracelets as she let her fashion-forward statement bathing suit do all the talking.

In the comments section, fans left praise for the gorgeous supermodel.

While one fan simply commented on the hot new picture with a fire emoji, another wrote in a sweet message to the star, “Ahhh yess Devon, this is beautiful!”

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim confirmed that she was rocking the Ava full-piece during the beach shoot.

Loading...

The model is not exactly a stranger to rocking tiny ensembles and putting her flawless body on display, though. She’s become a staple on the Victoria’s Secret runway since she made her first appearance during the brand’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2013, meaning she’s gotten pretty used to stripping down to her swimwear or lingerie – something she’s proven on social media.

Making it clear that she’s most definitely body confident, Devon has also shared a number of photos of herself modeling different looks (including a range of skimpy bathing suits and bikinis) from her swim line on both her own Instagram account and Devon Windsor Swim’s page over the past few months.

Earlier this month, the model was spotted in a strapless two-piece in a set of sizzling photos she treated her 1.7 million followers. Those snaps showed her spending some time on a boat in a skimpy white bikini as she asked her loyal followers to choose which of the three uploads they liked the best.