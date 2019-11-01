MTV Is Reportedly Considering Bringing Jenelle Evans Back To ‘Teen Mom 2’ in ‘Some Form Or Fashion’

The network cut ties with Jenelle Evans earlier this year.

Jenelle Evans is reportedly in talks to return to Teen Mom 2 after splitting from her controversial husband, David Eason.

According to an October 31 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, MTV is considering bringing the mother of three back to their show “in some form or fashion” just months after letting her go after the tragic killing of her family dog.

As fans will recall, MTV gave Evans the boot from their show this past spring after learning Eason had shot the animal. However, earlier this month, rumors began swirling in regard to Evans’ possible return to the series after she was spotted in New York City during a solo trip without Eason.

Although MTV has not yet responded to those rumors, The Ashley said that Evans was, in fact, in New York City for a meeting with the network. The outlet also said that Eason did not want his wife to go to New York City due to the fact that he is not able to film for the show after being fired in 2018. Meanwhile, as her money continues to run out, Evans reportedly feels that returning to Teen Mom 2 is the only hope she has of sustaining her lifestyle and caring for her three kids.

While Evans waited to file for divorce until she returned home from New York City, as The Inquisitr previously revealed, she made her decision to end her marriage to Eason prior to her Big Apple visit.

According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, the MTV crew didn’t feel comfortable during their time working with Eason but has “no problem with filming Jenelle again,” as long as “David is out of the picture.”

“Most of the crew found out about the split when Jenelle released the statement today,” a crew source explained. “Even though Jenelle has put everyone through a lot of crap over the years, we are all really happy for her. Very relieved, and we are very proud of her for finally seeing the light and doing this. We’re all pretty nervous for her safety, though, because we’ve seen David do some crazy stuff.”

Because Evans and Eason reside in North Carolina, Evans is not yet allowed to file for divorce because state law requires the two of them to remain separated for a full year prior to the filing. And, as the outlet explained, if Evans moves back in with Eason at any point, that year will start over.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on MTV.