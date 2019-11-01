Khloe Kardashian Transforms Into Cruella DeVil In Epic ‘101 Dalmatians’ Costumes With Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian may have just won Halloween with her amazing Cruella DeVil costume. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star stunned with her portrayal as the classic Disney villain from 101 Dalmations, and she incorporated her adorable daughter, True, as well.

On Thursday night, Khloe took to her Instagram account to share a whopping 10-slide post of her Halloween costume. In the photos, Khloe looks nearly unrecognizable as she’s seen wearing an elegant black and white dress with large shoulders, a plunging neckline, and a thigh-high slit.

The gown put a spotlight on Khloe’s curves, showcasing her long, lean legs, tiny waist, and ample cleavage. The ensemble also included a matching black and white faux fur wrap and had dalmatian spot embellishments.

The reality star wore a white, chin-length wig with black spots on it, and a large black hat on her head. She also accessorized the costume with dangling earrings, black and white heels, diamond rings on her fingers, and a dalmatian-print manicure.

Khloe’s makeup look was on point in the pictures as well while she rocked a silver eye shadow, thick black eyeliner, and defined brows. She also opted for pink blush on her cheeks, and a bronzed glow, and a dark berry lipstick.

Of course, Khloe’s daughter, True Thompson, couldn’t be left out of the fun. The toddler dressed up as a dalmatian in a black and white onesie with her white face paint and black spots. She had her hair pulled up into pigtails and hugged a stuffed dalmatian in the photos.

Meanwhile, Khloe also included real dalmatians in one of her snaps, that appeared to be photo-shopped into the shot.

Of course, Khloe’s nearly 100 million followers were blown away by photos, liking the slideshow over 3 million times, and writing more than 24,000 comments in just eight hours.

“Oh my god this is amazing girl get it,” one of Khloe’s followers posted in the comments section, adding heart emojis to add impact.

“Khloe Kardashian wins Halloween. End of.” another adoring fan stated.

“Never will I ever be over this,” a third comment remarked.

“This is seriously the cutest mom daughter costume,” another social media user said.

Earlier in the day, Khloe posted more photos of little True in her other Halloween costumes, which included an adorable bumble bee, a pretty pumpkin, a sweet little lion complete with face paint, and an Oopa Loompa in a candy shop with a green wig and an ice cream cone.

It appears that the family takes the holiday very seriously, and that Khloe Kardashian is passing her love of Halloween down to her baby girl.