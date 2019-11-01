David Eason Seemingly Throws Shade At Jenelle Evans With NSFW Photo After She Announces Divorce On Instagram

David Eason shared a seemingly telling message on his Instagram Stories.

David Eason appeared to throw some major shade at his estranged wife, Jenelle Evans, on his Instagram Stories in the wee hours of the morning on Friday, November 1.

Following the shocking news regarding the former Teen Mom 2 star’s divorce filing on Thursday, November 1, Eason was seen sharpening knives on his Instagram Stories before posting a meme of a woman with her legs spread and seemingly suggesting that Evans was acting out now that she was single.

“When she’s single again and wants the whole world to know,” Eason’s meme read.

Evans and Eason tied the knot in September 2017 after two years of dating after welcoming their first child, two-year-old Ensley, earlier that year. Since then, the couple has faced a number of controversies, the most recent of which occurred after Eason shockingly shot their French bulldog after she nipped at their daughter.

As Teen Mom 2 fans will recall, MTV announced they would no longer be working with Evans after her husband’s killing of the animal shortly after the incident was reported. One year prior, the network cut ties with Eason after he went on a rant against the LGBTQ community.

Just one day before Evans announced their split, Eason shared a photo of her walking with Ensley.

Evans and Eason share daughter Ensley and also have a number of children from previous relationships.

In addition to Ensley, Evans is mom to five-year-old Kaiser, who she shares with ex-fiance Nathan Griffith, and 10-year-old Jace, who has been in the custody of her mother, Barbara Evans, since shortly after his birth. Meanwhile, Eason shares 11-year-old Maryssa with an ex and a son, Kaden, with another woman.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans first confirmed her divorce filing on Instagram with a message to her fans and followers on Thursday afternoon.

“I’ve mostly kept off social media the past few days because I’ve been focused on making some big life decisions,” she wrote on October 31. “Like anyone else I want what’s best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now.”

“The kids and I have moved away from David,” Evans revealed. “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.