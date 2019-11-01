‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Lani & Eli’s Wild Wedding Day Begins

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, November 1 reveal that Eli Grant and Lani Price will officially start their wedding festivities, but there will be a very tense mood surrounding the nuptials.

Soap Hub reports that it’s finally the day that fans have been waiting for — li (Lamon Archey) and Lani’s (Sal Stowers) wedding — but things won’t be perfect for the bride. As many fans already know, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) has been blackmailing Lani and is now demanding that she leave Eli embarrassed and heartbroken at the alter during the ceremony.

The entire situation has been a wild ride so far. It all started when Lani fired her gun at Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser), but Vivian’s son Stefan DiMera (Brandon Barash) jumped in front of the bullet to save his mother and ended up dead from the gunshot wound to the neck. Stefan’s death left Gabi a heartbroken widow, and now she’s looking to get revenge.

Gabi ultimately decided to donate Stefan’s heart to Eli’s ailing grandmother, Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), but is now controlling the pacemaker that was put on the heart and threatening to kill Julie if Lani doesn’t go along with her devilish plans to end the wedding.

Gabi didn’t get her happy ending with Stefan, and now she’s looking to ruin Lani and Eli’s future as well. Lani will suggest a compromise to Gabi, but Salem’s resident bad girl won’t hear of it. She’s out for blood and she won’t stop until she feels like she’s gotten vengeance.

In addition, the day will be extra emotional for Lani, who will see her mother return to Salem for the first time in decades in order to attend the wedding. Marilyn McCoo will reprise her role as Tamara Price, a character that hasn’t been in Salem since the late 80’s. Tamara will not only reunite with her daughter, but also with her former flame, Lani’s father Abe Carver (James Reynolds).

Elsewhere in Salem, Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will be confused when he bumps into Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), and realizes that Hope does not recognize him. Xander will find the entire situation very bizarre, as he’s just the latest character who has noticed that something is very wrong with Hope.

Meanwhile, fans already know that Dr. Rolf (William Utay) has brainwashed Hope into believing that she’s Princess Gina again, which is why her behavior has been so odd over the past few weeks.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.