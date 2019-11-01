Demi Rose Gets Dolled Up In Pink Latex & Blond Wig For Latest Halloween Look

Demi Rose Mawby rocked a skimpy latex look for her latest Halloween costume. On Thursday night, Demi took to Instagram to show off her wild doll costume, and she likely got the pulses of her fans racing in the process.

In the photos, Demi is seen sporting a strapless, pink latex bodysuit, which flaunted all of her enviable curves. The model’s ample cleavage, tiny waist, curvy booty, toned arms, and lean legs were all put on display in the tiny costume, which she deemed the “Demi doll.”

In the first photo, Demi shows off her backside, revealing that the bodysuit included a lace-up panel in the back. She holds a plastic gun in her hand and rocks a long, blond wig that falls down her back all the way to her waist.

The second photo showcases Demi’s modeling skills while she poses with her hands above her head with a sultry stare on her face. Demi gives fans a good look at her glam look in the second snap, which includes thick, dark eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She also added dramatic pink blush and a vivid pink lip gloss.

The third photo shows Demi sitting on a couch with pink pillows behind her. She holds up a mirror, but looks away from her image as she combs her fingers through her platinum locks.

Demi’s more than 10 million followers certainly seemed to love the snaps, and clicked the like button on the post over 206,000 times while leaving more than 1,200 comments within the first six hours after it was posted.

“Looking spectacular. I have crush on you,” one of Demi’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post, adding a heart-eyed emoji.

“Gorgeous enchanting and captivating living doll,” another adoring fan stated.

“This picture is absolutely so bold and beautiful,” a third comment read.

“Demi doll more like Demi god,” another fan posted.

The pink latex doll look was just one of many that Demi rocked this Halloween season.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model also dressed up like a devil in a blue dress with some stunning lingerie and devil horns. She also wore a red devil look while going topless with fake blood smeared over her body.

Another look that Demi opted for in October was a mirrored bodysuit that boasted diamond encrusted accents and a gorgeous headpiece.

Now that Halloween is over, it seems that Demi Rose may have to go back to her bikini posts, or figure out a way to incorporate the upcoming holidays into her snaps.