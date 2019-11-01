Normani Kordei Stuns In Revealing Silver And Nude Halloween Costume Inspired By Cher

Normani's winged costume was a near replica of an iconic outfit that Cher wore on one of her album covers.

Normani Kordei was one of the many celebrities who went all out for Halloween 2019 with a costume inspired by another star. The artist she chose to emulate has one of the most impressive catalogs of looks to chose from, but Normani decided to be daring by replicating one of Cher’s most revealing outfits.

On Thursday, Normani took to Instagram to share a snapshot of her stunning costume, and the 23-year-old “Motivation” singer likely motivated many of her followers to up their costume game next year. The outfit she’s pictured wearing is a near exact replica of the ensemble that Cher is rocking on the cover of her 1979 album The Prisoner. It includes a silver headpiece dripping with beaded fringe. The sparkly strands slightly resemble hair that frames Normani’s face and cascades down to the nude bodysuit that she’s wearing. The garment is covered with the same fringe, which has been artfully placed so that it keeps Normani from revealing too much.

Normani’s glittering headdress also has a delicate white butterfly perched on the front, and she’s wearing a pair of large wire fairy wings embellished with iridescent pink panels. Her barely-there costume exposes her toned abs, and she’s posing in a seated position with her shapely legs curled to the side. The former Fifth Harmony member is perched on a glowing platform surrounded by rocks and grass in front of a backdrop that includes a giant archway, pottery, and a fallen stone column.

The singer included the original photo of Cher wearing the same costume in her Instagram post so that her followers could see just how identical the two are.

Many of Normani’s famous followers were bowled over by her look.

“Wow,” wrote Kylie Jenner, who also awarded Normani with a heart emoji.

“Omg,” commented Girl Meets World actress Rowan Blanchard.

“U AIN’T PLAYING,” remarked Beyonce’s hairstylist, Neal Farinah.

“Awesome,” wrote Cody Simpson in response to a different photo that provided a closer view of Normani’s headpiece.

According to Billboard, the Cher outfit that inspired Normani’s costume was designed by Bob Mackie, the mastermind behind many of the musician’s most iconic looks.

“Without Bob I would have been… a peacock without feathers,” the singer once said of the legendary designer.

Cher loved the beaded ensemble so much that she wore many different iterations of it over the years, and other celebrities have also worn variations of it. As reported by Popsugar, Kim Kardashian attended a Met Gala afterparty rocking a silver wig and a latex dress with matching fringe trim that was similar to The Prisoner cover look.

Normani wasn’t the only celebrity who dressed up like Cher for Halloween this year. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey and her boyfriend, American Horror Story actor Evan Peters, rocked Sonny and Cher costumes for their red carpet debut as a couple.