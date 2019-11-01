‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans And David Eason Split, Find Out The Reported Reason Behind Their Divorce

What led up to her decision to file for divorce?

Jenelle Evans and David Eason’s breakup was reportedly “a long time coming.”

According to an October 31 report from Us Weekly magazine, things between the former Teen Mom 2 couple had been bad for quite a while, even when they put up a united front on their social media pages, which are followed by a total of over 3 million people.

“David was on his best behavior during court and when he had to clean up and prove himself in order to get custody of the kids back. But once it was over he was right back to his old self,” an insider told the magazine of the reason behind Evans’ decision to file for divorce from her husband of just two years.

As fans of Teen Mom 2 will recall, Evans, 27, and Eason, 31, temporarily lost custody of their children, including his daughter Maryssa, 11, her son Kaiser, 5, and the two-year-old daughter they share, Ensley, earlier this year after Eason shot their dog for nipping at their youngest child. However, after a Child Protective Services (CPS) launched and completed an investigation against them, they were able to regain custody of their kids.

Although Evans and Eason were successful in court with their efforts to get their kids back, MTV announced they would no longer be filming Evans for Teen Mom 2 after learning about the tragic killing of their dog.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Evans announced her split from Eason on Instagram on Thursday, telling her online audience that after being fired from the show, she began to look at life differently and decided to move her and her children away from Eason.

“Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kid,” she wrote. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process.”

Evans shared her most recent photo with Eason on October 19.

In September, during a chat with Us Weekly magazine, Evans said that she and Eason were dealing with their issues in the best way they could after the drama they faced earlier this year. During the same interview, Eason told the magazine that he and Evans were stronger than ever and that things between them had gotten a lot better.

Following rumors claiming Evans may be in talks to return to Teen Mom 2, especially now that she’s distanced herself from Eason, she teased a comeback on Instagram.

“You’ll hear from us again soon,” she told fans.

Teen Mom 2 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on MTV.