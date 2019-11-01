54-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Sizzles In A Sexy Nurse Costume For Halloween

Countless celebrities have been taking to Instagram to show off their costumes for Halloween 2019, and brunette bombshell Elizabeth Hurley is one of them. The 54-year-old beauty proved that her body is just as insane as women half her age by rocking a sexy nurse costume that had her 1.4 million Instagram followers drooling.

Hurley rocked a white mini dress with a ruffled detail at the bottom. The hem of the dress barely came to mid-thigh, and showed off plenty of her toned legs. Though the costume was short and somewhat fitted, Hurley’s cleavage was hidden because of the relatively conservative neckline. She accessorized with a nurse’s hat that had the same red cross her dress had on the chest, and also added an eye patch to finish off her look.

Hurley also traded in her regular brunette locks for platinum blonde curls for the evening. She struck a pose at what appeared to be a Halloween party and served up some major attitude, looking absolutely gorgeous. Though much of her eye makeup was hidden under the patch, it seems that she was rocking a smoky eye, paired with some neutral, glossy lips for a simple yet stunning beauty look.

She didn’t give much context in the caption of her post, simply wishing her followers well on the spooky holiday.

Hurley’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sexy costume, and the post received over 46,900 likes within just 13 hours. Many of the brunette bombshell’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her Halloween look.

“Miss Hurley, you just had to! Best treat I’ve ever had on Halloween!” one follower said.

“Liz Hurley, vintage goodness,” another fan added.

One follower decided to get his flirt on in a costume-appropriate way, and commented, “My blood pressure has gone off the scale.”

“You look gorgeous as the nurse costume. Happy Halloween!!” another fan added.

Though her sexy nurse costume was well received by her followers on Instagram, it wasn’t actually the first costume that she has worn for Halloween 2019. A few days ago, Hurley celebrated over the weekend by attending another Halloween bash. For that occasion, she decided to dress as Uma Thurman’s character in Kill Bill: Vol 1., The Bride. The British beauty rocked a form-fitting yellow jumpsuit that many fans of the Tarantino flick will remember, and her body looked absolutely insane. It seems that Hurley is loving the full-on looks this year, complete with wig and all.