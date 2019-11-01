Ayesha Curry And Her Whole Family Dress Up As The Cast Of ‘Toy Story’

Though many celebrities went in a sexy direction when it comes to their Halloween costumes this year, celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry decided to come up with a wholesome family costume that had Instagram melting.

Ayesha looked absolutely adorable in a yellow polka dot dress with a crisp white collar. Her dark locks were pulled up into high pigtails and bright yellow hair accessories on each side finished the look. Ayesha opted to dress up as Gabby Gabby, a character from Toy Story 4.

Beside her stood her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry. He opted to follow the family costume theme and went as the larger-than-life Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear. Stephen squatted slightly to get into the same frame as his whole family, and was rocking a full on costume, including wings on his back and purple fabric over his entire head.

Ayesha went beyond the couples’ costume and extended the theme to her entire family. Her youngest child, son Canon, was dressed as the main character of the films, Woody. He rocked an adorable costume, complete with a tiny bandana and cowboy hat. One of her daughters, Riley, dressed as Jessie, and had the signature cow-print pants and bright red hat. She served up a super sassy pose that many of Ayesha’s followers couldn’t get enough of.

Her last child, daughter Ryan, passed on Bo Peep’s dress, but seemed to be channeling that character, as she had a shepherd’s crook and stuffed sheep in front of her. Even the family’s dog got in on the picture, although the pup wasn’t in costume. The family took the snap outside, on a concrete patio area overlooking lush green grass and trees just beginning to turn autumnal orange.

Ayesha’s followers absolutely loved the sweet family costume, and the post received over 484,400 likes within just eight hours, including a like from rising star Normani. Many of her fans took to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts on the group costume.

“You five are adorable,” one follower said.

“Riley is a full MOOD,” another fan commented.

One follower simply said “favorite family right here.”

“I love your cute family so much,” another follower added.

For her costume, Ayesha kept her regular hair color, but she dressed up for an entirely different event earlier this week — Sydel Curry’s birthday. Stephen Curry’s sister threw a Cardi B-themed party for her special day, and Ayesha went all out with her outfit, trading in her regular hair for blond locks that had her fans obsessed and a street style vibe that was a major style inspiration.