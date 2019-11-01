R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Drea Speaks Out Against Accusations That She’s Lying About Abuse For Money

R. Kelly‘s ex-wife, Drea Kelly, is speaking out against accusations that she is lying about the reported abuse she suffered in the past from her husband, who is currently behind bars.

Drea said in an interview with Extra that she came to the conclusion, once she left the singer for good, that “the gates on our property was not to keep people out… but to keep me in.”

Kelly’s ex-wife was one of many women who came forward to speak about the alleged sexual and mental abuse the singer had inflicted on them in the Lifetime documentary, Surviving R. Kelly.

Drea was criticized, along with the other victims of Kelly’s alleged abuse, for waiting so long to speak out about her experiences. These reportedly occurred throughout her marriage to Kelly, which lasted for 13 years. Drea formally divorced Kelly in 2009.

“It was really hard… the victim shaming, the victim-blaming, the backlash I was not prepared for,” Drea explained.

She then remarked that she came forward to give “validity” to the other women’s stories, so if they were not believed, people would see that even Kelly’s ex-wife claimed he abused her as well. But it was the complete opposite, to Drea’s shock and surprise.

Most stunning to Drea were the claims that she was lying for money, which she staunchly denied.

“There’s no price tag on any woman’s soul… You can’t put a price on a life… At the end of the day, women are fighting for their lives… That’s why I often say you may love R. Kelly, but you might not like Robert,” she explained.

The singer is jailed in Chicago.

USA Today reported that Kelly faces separate federal indictments in Illinois and New York alleging sex crimes and obstruction of justice. He also faces two criminal charges in Minnesota related to engaging in prostitution with a minor, plus multiple sex-crime charges in Illinois’ Cook County.

Kelly was charged in a federal indictment with the Eastern District of New York with racketeering. These charges include allegedly recruiting women and girls to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The Inquisitr recently reported that the singer skipped a court appearance because he was afraid that someone would step on his toe. Kelly reportedly had his toenail removed and was wearing a walking boot, according to his lawyer, Steven Greenberg.

Kelly created some of the most memorable music of his generation, with over 35 million records sold between 1985 and 2010. He was named by Billboard as the Top R&B/Hip Hop Artist of those years and one of the most successful R&B artists in history.