Little Mix Will Stop Making Music Once They Stop Achieving Hits

Little Mix are currently one of the biggest girl groups out there at the moment and it seems that they will continue to produce music as long as the fans give them hit songs, per Music News.

Jade Thirwall, who is joined by Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock in the group appeared on RuPaul’s What’s The Tee? podcast and spoke about how the group feels at this point in their career.

“As long as we’re having hits, we’ll stay together. If our music has started to dwindle and get a bit floppy then … we’d want to end on a high,” The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker stated.

“Right now we’re probably happier than we’ve ever been as a group.”

“Now we’re in a position where we, not musically, are reaching out and do­ing our own little pieces and projects,” she continued.

When the girls first appeared on The X Factor in the U.K., they were told they had to change the name of their group for legal reasons. Originally, they were known as Rhythmix to the public. Jade admitted that she and the girls felt they would be over after the name change.

“It ended up getting changed to Little Mix which we hated at first,” the “Shout Out To My Ex” chart-topper declared.

“We were like, ‘It’s the end of our career, we sound like children’. I guess in hindsight, it has kept us young.”

Fans of the group have stayed loyal since the beginning of their career. According to the Official Charts, they have achieved four No. 1 singles — “Cannonball,” “Wings,” “Black Magic,” and “Shout Out To My Ex” — and a total of 14 top 10 singles.

To date, they have released five studio albums — DNA, Salute, Get Weird, Glory Days, and LM5 — which have all entered the top four.

Little Mix won The X Factor back in 2011 and are now on the hunt to make up a new all-female, all-male, or mixed group for their own TV show, Little Mix The Search. The winners of the show will be their opening act for their summer tour they will embark on next year. The series will consist of seven episodes and is scheduled to air on BBC One in the U.K. every Saturday night.

Currently, the “Change Your Life” hitmakers are performing their hits across Europe on their “LM5” tour. It was bad news for their Australian and New Zealand fans last week when they canceled their Oceania leg of the tour after postponing it earlier this year. The Inquisitr reported the fan reaction which wasn’t good.