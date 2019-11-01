Sofia Richie & Scott Disick Wow Fans With Epic Ken & Barbie Costumes

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick rocked the fashion doll look when they dressed up as Ken and Barbie for Halloween. Sofia shared a snap of the two early on Friday, and her fans were loving it.

In the photo, Sofia and Scott stood side by side in a hallway as they posed for a selfie. Scott gave the camera a serious look while he stood with his hands in his pockets, and Sofia struck a pose with one hip to the side as she pouted for the camera.

Sofie wore a black and white striped dress. The sleeveless number featured a low neckline that showcased her cleavage. The dress also hugged her every curve, highlighting her hourglass shape. Her hairstyle included short bangs and a high ponytail on her head. Sofia wore heavy makeup that included sculpted brows, smoky eyes and thick eyeliner. She added a bit of glam to the look with a dark red lipstick. The beauty opted to go minimum on accessories wearing just a dainty hoop earring. She finished off the look with a pale white color on her nails.

Scott wore and red and white striped shirt that featured a sherpa color over a white t-shirt. The shirt was untucked and unbuttoned for a casual look. He also sported a pair of matching red pants. His hair was bleached and slicked back.

Sofia’s post also included a photo of the Ken and Barbie dolls wearing clothing that was similar to what they were wearing. Barbie was wearing a black and white striped swimsuit as opposed to a dress, and Ken was wearing red shorts instead of red pants. Other than that, the couple did pretty good on copying the look.

Sofia kept her caption short, pointing out that she and Scott were dressing up as the fashions dolls. Most of her fans raved over how well the couple matched the Ken and Barbie look.

“Omg YES!!! Iconic!!” wrote one follower.

“@sofiarichie looking stunning love how u and @letthelordbewithyou compliment each other love this relationship,” a second fan said.

“Omg best dressed couple ever,” commented a third fan.

Sofia doesn’t upload many photos that include Scott. Most of the time she likes to share snaps that highlight her sense of fashion as well as her fabulous physique. She recently flaunted that figure wearing a strappy bikini top under a blazer.

Fans wanting to see more of Sofia can check out her Instagram account.