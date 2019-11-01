Candice Swanepoel Stuns In A Seriously Revealing Swimsuit During Swimwear Shoot

Candice is showing a whole lot of her model body for a new swimwear photo shoot.

Candice Swanepoel is putting her model body on full display as she flashed the flesh in a skimpy swimsuit during a recent swimwear photo shoot for her own brand, Tropic of C. In a sizzling photo posted to Tropic of C’s Instagram account on Halloween, it was certainly a treat for fans and not a trick as the stunning mom of two forged a strong pose in her orange one-piece.

Swanepoel – who’s become one of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous models since she first started became one of the lingerie brand’s iconic Angels in 2010 – posed in the greenery of the great outdoors for her latest shoot, leaning up against a tree branch with her right hand on her hip.

The star had her long blonde hair tied back into what appeared to be a large braid as she stood side on to the camera, showing off some serious skin in the orange cut-out swimsuit that left very little to the imagination.

Candice had her whole toned torso exposed in the revealing number, while the bottom of the bathing suit was very high-cut to show off her long model legs.

In the caption, Tropic of C revealed that the mom of two (she’s mom to two boys, 2-year-old Anaca and 1-year-old Ariel, with Hermann Nicoli) was sporting the new Savannah one-piece in the color Spice.

The account also confirmed that the sizzling swimwear shoot took place at Sand River Masai Mara in Kenya.

Many of the account’s hundreds of thousands of followers left comments on the hot new photo of the South African beauty, with one message from a fan reading, “Gorgeous.”

“Always a stunner,” another person commented, while a third called Candice a “Queen.”

The latest look at Swanepoel’s swimwear comes after she’s been spotted on social media rocking a number of different skimpy looks from her Tropic of C range over the past few months.

It was just earlier this week that The Inquisitr shared several snaps of the gorgeous model putting her fit and toned model body on show in a tiny snakeskin-print bikini as she pulled a number of different poses for the camera.

Loading...

Candice has previously spoken out about how important it is for her to ensure all of Tropic of C’s pieces are sustainable, which is something she spoke to Fashion Week Daily about last year.

“I like to try my best to be as ethical as possible,” she explained of the ethical side of her brand.

“I started with the packaging which is 100 percent eco [100 percent recycled paper hang tags, ‘tree-free’ stone paper packaging, and biodegradable plastic garment bags]. Then someone told me about this brand that creates [eco-friendly] fabrics.”

“We started researching which ones are good and then they started sending us a bunch and the quality was amazing,” Swanepoel added.