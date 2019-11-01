Dakota Fanning Climbs Into A Bathtub To Show Off Her Creative Halloween Costume: ‘Scrub A Dub Dub’

Dakota Fanning's cute costume included a squeaky toy on her head.

Dakota Fanning might get attention for her serious roles in movies like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but the 25-year-old actress decided to use Halloween to show off her fun side. For the holiday that’s so popular with young Hollywood, she dressed up like a giant loofah.

On Thursday, Dakota took to Instagram to give her 2.8 million followers a good look at her Halloween costume. Loofahs are used to scrub grime and dead skins from the body and can be breeding grounds for bacteria, according to Good Housekeeping, so some might consider them a scary choice for costume inspiration. However, Dakota’s Instagram followers thought her look inspired by the puffy mesh sponges was anything but gross.

In her Instagram photo, Dakota is pictured rocking a strapless mini dress completely covered in bright blue tulle. This makes it look like a giant version of one of the exfoliating shower poufs that have become popular wash cloth replacements. The short garment shows off Dakota’s shapely legs, and her shoulders are also completely bare.

She continued the bath theme with her single accessory: a headband with a yellow duck squeak toy perched on top of it. Dakota also wore blue eye makeup that matched the vibrant hue of her costume. She decided to climb into a bathtub to pose for her Halloween photo, casually leaning back with her arms resting on the sides of the tub and curling her legs to the side so that she could fit inside it.

The actress’s Halloween costume snapshot was showered with 174,000 likes, and some of her followers responded to it with bath-related puns.

“Duckota Fanning,” wrote one fan.

“SQUEAKY clean get it,” another remarked.

The latter comment could have been a reference to the duck on Dakota’s head or the character she played in her recent movie Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. In the Quentin Tarantino film, she portrayed Squeaky Fromme, a member of Charles Manson’s cult who attempted to assassinate President Gerald Ford. Regardless of whether the fan was referring to the would-be assassin or a noisy bath toy, her “squeaky” joke was rewarded with a crying laughing emoji from Dakota.

Many of Dakota Fanning’s followers also praised her costume, with quite a few of them letting the actress know that it’s one of their favorites of 2019.

“The coolest costume yet,” wrote one admirer.

“Happy Halloween Dakota, if I judged a costume contest, you’d get 1st place!” another wrote.

Dakota Fanning’s younger sister, 21-year-old Elle Fanning, hasn’t taken to Instagram to show off her Halloween costume yet. However, the Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress did recently share an adorable throwback video of herself and Dakota getting ready for Halloween when they were kids. In it, Dakota is wearing a sparkly cat costume and is trying to apply her makeup while a tiny Elle questions her about one of her makeup tools. Elle is dressed up like a clown, and a frustrated Dakota tries to get her younger sister out of her hair by telling her to go put on her wig. You can check it out below.