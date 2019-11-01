‘RHOBH’ Star Kyle Richards Transforms Into Harry Potter For Magical Halloween With Daughter Portia

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' veteran made magic with her costume.

Kyle Richards turned into Harry Potter for Halloween. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star transformed into the fictional teen wizard as she took her daughter, Portia Umansky, out for Trick or Treat.

Kyle, 50, and Portia, 11, posed side by side in California as they showed off their creative Halloween costumes. The Bravo star had her Harry Potter look down with a long wizard cloak, striped red and gold tie, black jeans and matching sneakers. Kyle also wore oversized round glasses just like the iconic wizard from J.K. Rowling’s beloved book series, and she accessorized with a walking stick.

Portia appeared to play a Pomeranian with her costume. The youngest daughter of Kyle and her husband Mauricio Umansky wore a tan-colored ruffled dress and furry leg warmers, and her Halloween makeup included long lashes a black button nose as she posed with her famous mom—and their pet Pomeranian, Romeo, who was her mini-me.

Fans of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to the comments section of her post to remark on the mom-daughter duo’s adorable costumes.

“You’re the best Harry Potter!” one Instagram follower wrote to Kyle.

“Awwwwww what cute costumes!” another added.

When a by-the-book Harry Potter fan asked Kyle, “Gryffindor but Lucius Malfoy’s walking stick???” the Bravo star hilariously replied: “I have no idea what I’m doing.”

Other fans commented on Portia’s costume and makeup, which made her look so grown up. Kyle revealed that she did Portia’s make-up for her super cute costume.

“Gorgeous. But what the heck…Portia is too grown up now I won’t allow it. LOL you ladies all look stunning as usual,” one fan wrote.

Kyle clearly loves Halloween. Earlier this month, she took to Instagram stories to share photos of her haunting house décor in honor of the October holiday, according to OK magazine. Kyle posted close-up snaps of a table covered with black velvet, spooky figurines, and silver skulls. Kyle also decorated with orange and sparkly black pumpkins as she got into the Halloween spirit.

Of course, it’s no surprise that Kyle went all out for Halloween this year. While Portia got the Trick or Treat treatment this year, fans may recall that the mom of four threw a massive Halloween party last year which she dubbed “Farrahween,” in honor of her oldest daughter Farrah’s Oct. 31 birthday.

Fan also know that in the 1970s, the RHOHB veteran was a child star in John Carpenter’s original Halloween, one of the biggest Halloween horror movies of all time. Kyle is now set to reprise that role in the upcoming 2020 sequel, Halloween Kills.

You can see more of Kyle Richards when The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns for its milestone 10th season early next year.