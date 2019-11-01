Liam Hemsworth’s Rumored Girlfriend Maddison Brown Spoofs Kylie Jenner Video After Cody Simpson Did Same Thing

Maddison Brown dressed up like Kylie Jenner and recreated her viral "Rise and Shine" video.

Liam Hemsworth and Maddison Brown haven’t been spotted together for a few weeks, and the rumored couple didn’t celebrate Halloween together by stepping out in coordinated costumes. However, Maddison did dress up for the holiday, and the Australian actress’s Kylie Jenner-inspired look included a performance. She spoofed Kylie’s viral “Rise and Shine” video, which is something her fellow Aussie Cody Simpson has already done with the help of one of Miley Cyrus’s beloved pets.

On Thursday, Maddison Brown took to Instagram to show off her Halloween costume. The 22-year-old Dynasty star was pictured rocking a curve-hugging black mini dress with large white Chanel logos painted on it. She was wearing a flashy silver chain necklace and long fake nails, much like the ones that Kylie Jenner normally rocks. Her blonde locks were replaced by dark brunette tresses, but she didn’t reveal whether she had dyed her hair or was wearing a wig. She completed her look with a berry lip, and she held a tube of liquid lipstick in her hand.

Maddison’s Halloween costume was meant to replicate the look that Kylie Jenner was rocking for her short musical performance that took the internet by storm. In Kylie’s viral video, she walks into a dark playroom in her Kylie Cosmetics office building. Her 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, is supposed to be sleeping in a crib, but the little girl is wide awake when Kylie flips on a light and sings the words “rise and shine” to her.

In addition to dressing up like Kylie, Maddison used the caption of one of her Instagram posts to mock the way the beauty mogul uses social media to promote her popular lip kits. She also spoofed Kylie’s viral three-word song by filming a parody video, and some of her followers were seriously impressed by her Kylie impression.

“Is it your voice because the first part really sounded like Kylie,” remarked one fan.

“I don’t wanna brag but… it me,” Maddison responded.

Maddison Brown’s spoof comes two weeks after musician Cody Simpson shared his own “Rise and Shine” parody video on Instagram. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus’s cute pet pooch Bean made a guest appearance in it. The adorable dog took Stormi’s place as the song’s audience of one.

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus’s relationship has been getting serious as of late, with the two lovebirds even wearing a couples costume for Halloween. Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth decided to end their marriage back in August, and Maddison was the first woman Liam was linked to. As reported by People, Maddison and Liam were photographed kissing and cuddling on the streets of NYC earlier this month. It’s been a while since they’ve been spotted together, but ET Canada reports that Liam has been in Canada filming his upcoming series Dodge & Miles.

According to an insider, Liam doesn’t want to rush things with Maddison.

“Liam is taking it slow, but he’s definitely interested in her,” the source told People.