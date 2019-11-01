Priyanka Chopra Rocks Nude & Blue Dress For ‘Frozen 2’ Teaser

Priyanka Chopra shared a new Instagram video today with her fans, which teased the new Frozen 2 movie that’s coming out in November. And although she didn’t speak in English, there were subtitles in white font that offered an easy way to follow along. The actress was spotted in a nude dress with light blue webbing throughout, which was reminiscent of the ice-inspired look that’s associated with Elsa. The ensemble featured a conservative cut, which included a soft neckline, long sleeves, and a skirt that seemed to fall down tot he ground.

Priyanka also wore her hair down in a heavy left part, which she curled for a luxurious look. Her makeup was vibrant, and included bright lipstick and a touch of silver eyeshadow.

The video started with Priyanka holding up a photo, which she revealed was an image that was taken during Miss World 2000. The actress notably won that year. She then went on to talk about girl power and empowerment in the modern age. Clips of Priyanka talking were interspersed with sneak peeks of the movie. And at one point, the two world were combined, when Priyanka held an animated creature in her left palm.

It’s no coincidence that Priyanka is promoting the new Frozen movie. After all, she announced in mid-October that she would be the voice of Elsa for the Hindi release, as reported by E! News. In addition, Anna is voiced by her cousin, Parineeti Chopra.

The Instagram post that revealed the news showed Priyanka dressed in an orange ensemble. Behind her, you could see her cousin in a long-sleeved white shirt and dark pants. The bottom of the frame was decorated with the Frozen II logo, and indicated that the Hindi version would be released on November 22. This is also the same release date as the English version in the U.S.

The video showed the two women standing, but then the graphics changed to show Elsa and Anna standing in their place. A gust of wind blew leaves across the frame, as the Indian actresses were seen materializing again.

Fans of the original movie have been waiting excitedly for the premiere. The projections are already predicting at least a $100 million opening, according to Deadline. Considering that it also falls close to Thanksgiving weekend, it looks like the movie is poised to make a mark at the box office.

Fans that can't get enough of Priyanka should keep an eye for more updates from her on social media.