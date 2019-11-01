Norwegian Model Frida Aasen Flaunts Killer Body In Leopard-Print Bikini For Hot New Update

Frida Aasen shared a new update to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 31, and her fans are loving it. Earlier today, the Norwegian bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a sweltering picture in which she showed off her famous model figure in a tiny bikini that flattered her figure.

The photo showed Aasen posing outdoors by some tall vegetation in Los Angeles, California, as she indicated through the geotag paired with her post. She is best known for walking in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2017 and 2018, as The Inquisitr has previously noted.

The model rocked a two-piece bathing suit that boasted a leopard print in varying shades of brown and beige. The swimsuit consisted of a bandeau bikini top whose cups connected in the middle via a golden hoop that also created a large cutout on her chest, teasing a bit of her cleavage.

Aasen teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that featured double straps that sat high on her sides, creating cutouts on her hip area. Her bikini left her stomach fully on display, and showcased her slender torso and midsection, while also highlighting her long, model legs.

Aasen was standing with one leg in front of the other, in a way that further enhanced her figure, as she lifted her arm to grab the leaf of a plant.

Aasen completed her look with a pair of cat-eyed sunglasses. Her blond hair was in a middle part and styled down, as her large locks fell over her shoulders.

As of the time of this writing, the post — which Aasen shared with her 528,000 Instagram followers — has garnered more than 13,400 likes within a few hours of going live. The same time period also brought in upwards of 100 comments to the photo, which will likely continue to garner more in the next several hours.

Users of the social media platform used the opportunity to share their admiration for Aasen, while dotting the comments section underneath the photo with their compliments and emoji to express how they feel about her and the post.

Loading...

“Gorgeous bikini bod,” one user raved, trailing the words with a fire emoji.

“Divine beauty!!! Amazing body shape,” wrote another fan, adding a red rose, a heart, and a heart eyes emoji after the comment.

“[Y]ou’re out of this worrrllld,” a third fan chimed in, including a hot face emoji to illustrate the message.

“Yess love it,” said another user.