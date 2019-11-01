Arianny Celeste Sizzles In Sequin Bikini Top For Her Ursula Costume

Arianny Celeste shared a couple of new Instagram updates today, just in time for Halloween. The UFC ring girl rocked a sexy Ursula outfit, as she revealed her identity via her captions. Arguably, the model was able to put a sexy spin on a Disney villain that’s far from attractive in The Little Mermaid. She accomplished this with an eye-catching ensemble. She sported a purple, sequined string bikini top and a sequined skirt. The skirt reached the ground, and featured ruffles at the bottoms. Plus, she wore a purple wig to complete the look.

The model also kept the color theme rolling with bright purple lipstick. She wore shimmery eyeshadow in silver and light blue, along with paint on her cheek in the same shade of blue. In addition, Arianny added a layer of colorful glitter on top, which drew attention to her left cheek.

Her newest update was a video, and showed the model giving coy looks. She then swayed her hips and walked toward the camera, eventually stopping to pose while giving a flirty smile. The geotag revealed that she was in Holmby Hills in Los Angeles.

The video has been watched over 91,000 times in the past five hours, with fans leaving compliments in the comments section.

Many people referred to The Little Mermaid.

“My evil bae,” declared a fan.

“U better be singing all night with ariels voice b*atch!! U look amazing amor!” exclaimed a follower.

Others focused on complimenting the model’s good looks.

“Got it all goin’ on girl!” raved an admirer.

“Awesome costume and makeup job. Beautiful,” noted a fan.

In addition, dedicated followers may also have noticed another Halloween costume, as the ring girl posted several new Instagram stories. One photo showed Arianny posing in a sexy maid costume, which consisted of a tight black dress with white ruffle accents. She also wore a headpiece, while the top also featured a halter-style cut. Her bangs and curly hair framed her face, as she gave a coy look.

A second selfie video revealed that she was spending time with fellow UFC ring girl Brittney Palmer. The clip was taken in low light, but it was easy to see that Brittney rocked a catwoman outfit. The big giveaway was her face mask, and she was seen making kissy faces while doing a little dance move with her shoulders.

Fans that can’t seem to get enough of Arianny can check out her other Halloween post, which showed her rocking a lacy bra.