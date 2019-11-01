Champions League Streaker Kinsey Wolanski Flaunts Killer Curves In Mustard Bodysuit & Daisy Dukes

Kinsey Wolanski shared a smoldering snapshot to her Instagram feed, which is giving her legion of fans something to talk about today. On Thursday, October 31, the blonde bombshell took to the popular social media app to post a photo of herself enjoying a beverage outside, using the opportunity to make a dirty joke.

In the photo, the social media sensation — who is best known as the Champions League streaker, as The Inquisitr has previously written — is featured sitting on a patio in West Hollywood, California, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post. Wolanski is holding a drink on a table with the order number 69 in front, which prompted the dirty joke in her caption.

Wolanski — who became an overnight internet sensation after she streaked on the field at the soccer competition final on June 1 in Madrid, Spain — sizzled in the photo in a mustard yellow bodysuit that features thick straps that go over her shoulders and a low-cut neckline that dips into her chest, putting her famous buxom physique front and center. The stretchy fabric of the suit clings to her curves, highlighting her hourglass figure.

The blonde bombshell teamed her top with a pair of light-washed Daisy Dukes that sit high on her torso, over the bodysuit. The jean shorts are also super tight, which further showcases her curves.

Wolanski posed for the photo at the golden hour, with the low sunlights hitting her the front and making her glow. The model’s blonde locks are slightly swept to one side and styled down in large, loose over that fall over her shoulders. Wolanski wore a thick layer of black eyeliner on her upper lids and mascara, which combined with the direct sunlight, bring out the hazel color of her eyes.

Since going live, the post — which Wolanski shared with her 3.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 173,000 likes within about half a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. Within the same time period, the photo also brought in upwards of 780 comments, proving to be quite popular.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the Instagram star used this opportunity to engage with Wolanski and her humorous caption, while also dotting the comments section with compliments and emoji.

“Queen,” one user raved, trailing the words with a crown, heart eyes face and a drooling emoji.

“You + yellow = beauty,” said another fan, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.