Miley Cyrus Helps Cody Simpson With His Billy Idol Halloween Costume In A Bathroom And Channels Perri Lister

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson rocked a couples costume for Halloween, and Miley's look included a real tattoo.

Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson proved that they’re still going strong by coordinating their Halloween costumes. The couple decided to dress up like two musicians whose relationship made headlines before the pop stars both were born, punk rock legend Billy Idol and singer/dancer Perri Lister.

On Thursday night, Miley took to Instagram to share a few snapshots of herself and her boyfriend getting ready for Halloween night. In one photo, the 26-year-old singer’s new beau, 22-year-old Australian musician Cody Simpson, is pictured squatting down in a bathroom in front of a clawfoot bathtub. Miley already has a full face of glam rock makeup on, including a dark smoky eye, dramatic winged liner, and darkened eyebrows. She’s rocking a tight white tank top and form-fitting leggings, while Cody is clad in an all black ensemble consisting of a tank top and jeans.

Miley Cyrus is wielding a black eyeliner pen in one hand, and she’s preparing to use in on her boyfriend’s eyes. In the caption of her post, Miley wrote that she was “makin up” her man to look like “Eyes Without a Face” singer Billy Idol. Cody doesn’t appear to be rocking any of the dark eye makeup in the two followup photos that Miley shared in her post. However, he is sporting Billy’s signature spiky blond hairstyle, and he’s doing his best impersonation of the “Rebel Yell” musician’s famous snarl in the second photo. In the third, he and Miley are locking lips.

Miley Cyrus showed off her and Cody Simpson’s completed costumes in two separate Instagram posts. Miley added a black wig to her look to transform into Perri Lister, a singer and dancer who dated Billy Idol for nearly a decade. Perri was a member of a risqué British dance troupe called Hot Gossip, and she sang backup vocals for some of Billy’s biggest hits, including “Eyes Without a Face.” According to LA Weekly, she and Billy split in 1989 after she discovered that he was having an affair. They’d welcomed their only child together, Willem Wolf Broad, one year earlier.

Even though Billy and Perri’s relationship didn’t have a happy ending, Miley and Cody look happy in their Halloween photos. In a video that Miley shared, they’re also perfectly channeling the punk rock power couple that inspired their looks as they lip sync to the song “White Wedding.” As reported by Pop Culture, Perri played the bride in the music video for the popular tune.

However, Miley didn’t rock a white dress and become Billy Idol’s bride for Halloween. In her Instagram video, she’s rocking an all-black ensemble consisting of a lace bustier and a punk rock skirt constructed out of belts sewn together. Cody is wearing a black studded leather jacket with nothing underneath it and a pair of black leather pants. At one point in the video, he and Miley stop lip syncing to share a quick kiss.

Loading...

It’s no secret that Miley Cyrus is a massive fan of Billy Idol and Perri Lister. She performed “Rebel Yell” with Billy at the 2016 iHeartRadio music festival, and she recently got a tattoo that’s an exact replica of some of Perri’s body art. The permanent ink definitely added a little something extra to Miley’s Halloween costume.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley has been delighting her Instagram followers by sharing photos of her fans rocking Halloween costumes based on some of her most memorable looks. Next Halloween, fans will be able to dress up like Miley Cyrus as Perri Lister.