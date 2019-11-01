Larsa Pippen Flaunts Toned Bod In A Tight Ninja Costume On Instagram

Larsa Pippen has been sharing a steady stream of Instagram photos lately, which have included a variety of Halloween outfits. She’s already showed off her Xena the Warrior Princess, dark angel, and army girl costumes. And today, she revealed her final look for the holiday, as she was spotted in a tight ninja outfit.

The look consisted of a black, spandex jumpsuit that hugged all of her curves. She accessorized with red fabric, which she wrapped around her midriff, arms, and black heeled boots. She did so in such a way that the ribbon made an “x,” while she also wore a piece around her neck like a choker necklace. This isn’t to mention that she wore black gloves, which reached her elbows.

Larsa completed her look by wearing her hair down in a middle part, as she curled her locks. She placed her hair in front of her shoulders, and smiled with her lips closed for the shot. She stood in front of a set of modern doors, and popped her left knee slightly.

The update has been liked over 10,000 times in the past four hours, with fans gushing about the Real Housewives of Miami star in the comments section.

“Lady keeps wearing outfits. All i see is hot Larsa’s,” noted a follower.

“Babe-a-liscious…ninja style,” expressed an admirer.

“Nailed it,” declared a fan.

“Finish Him!” joked a social media user.

In addition to the post, the former wife of famous basketball player, Scottie Pippen, shared a series of Instagram stories that gave fans a closer look at her Halloween festivities. It turned out that Larsa sported the outfit not just for a photo-op, but also to take kids trick-or-treating.

The reality TV star shared photos and videos of the happy group enjoying themselves as they gathered candy. Her kids, Justin and Sophia, were spotted with the gang, but it looked like they felt they were too old to dress up in costumes.

Plus, Kourtney Kardashian made an appearance, as Larsa took a selfie video of the pair. Kourtney was almost unrecognizable in her Halloween costume, as she painted her entire face white and rocked a jet black wig.

The stories continued to show additional activities, as it appeared that the group headed to a haunted house to round out the night. The scene revealed a darkly-lit room with purple lighting, and spooky figures that swayed back and forth.

