Pregnant Ashley Graham Sizzles In Maroon Lingerie In Throwback Photo From Her First Trimester

Ashley Graham shared a photo in which she models a lingerie set to her Instagram feed on Thursday, October 31. The plus-size model and expecting mother took to the popular social media platform to post the throwback snap from the first trimester of her pregnancy, when she hadn’t still gone public with the news.

The photo sees the 32-year-old model sitting on a bed as she rocked a maroon two-piece lingerie set that consists of a T-shirt bra with adjustable straps that go over her shoulders and an underwire structure that helps accentuate the cleavage and “give the girls great shape,” as she put it. The American Beauty Star host teamed her bra with a pair of matching lace bottoms that sit just above her bellybutton, providing quite a bit of coverage.

As she indicated via tag added to the photo and her caption, the lingerie is courtesy of Addition Elle. Fans of Graham who might be interested in purchasing the underwear set or other products from the brand can enjoy a 30 percent discount by using her special code, she detailed in the caption.

Graham was in her first trimester when she had this pictured captured, and wasn’t yet showing, she further explained in her caption.

Since going live, the post — which Graham shared with her 9.3 million Instagram followers — has garnered more than 153,000 likes within about half a day of being published, as of the time of this writing. The same time period also brought in upwards of 350 comments to the photo.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to engage with the model, while leaving a trail of compliments and emoji behind.

“I want this so bad!!” one user said, including a string of emoji after the words.

“Gorgeous babe,” raved another fan, trialing the comments with a red heart emoji.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in, including a series of red roses to the message.

As The Inquisitr pointed out, Graham announced that she and her husband Justin Ervin were expecting a baby back in August. According to Business Insider, Graham and Ervin know the gender of the baby, but they don’t plan on making a public announcement on it or a gender reveal. She added that she will let everyone know the gender when the baby is born, as per the report. Graham is due in late December or early January, which means she is in her last trimester, the report further explained.