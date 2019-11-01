‘The Challenge: War Of The Worlds 2’ Spoilers: Tori Deal Isn’t The Only Turncoat This Season

Next week's episode will reveal another team traitor.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for this season of The Challenge.

The October 30 episode of The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 saw Tori Deal become the first turncoat of the season, but she won’t be the last. After defeating Georgia Harrison in a shocking elimination, Tori took no time in turning her back on a team that turned their back on her.

The 26-year-old switched to Team U.K. after she was blindsided by Team U.S. during a very tumultuous tribunal. Cara Maria Sorbello and her alliance had a secret plan to nominate Georgia into elimination, even though the outsiders thought Ashley Mitchell would be the one to go in.

The betrayal of Team U.S. pushed Tori into the arms of Team U.K., and spoilers from The Challenge Vevmo account are saying that her fiancé, Jordan Wiseley, will follow in her footsteps shortly. Next week will see a guys elimination and it looks like Jordan will be facing off against Theo Campbell.

This will be the fourth elimination Theo will see this season, but he will ultimately lose to the two-time Challenge champion. It looks like Team U.S. wins the next challenge, with the Brits throwing in Theo for the fourth time.

At the proving ground, Team U.S. will again put in one of their own players, and Jordan’s selection should come as no surprise. For the last several episodes, Jordan has become enemy No. 1 for most of the players on Team U.S. and a plan to send him into elimination has been in motion for quite some time. After Jordan defeats Theo, he will be the second turncoat of the season and join Team U.K., and his fianceé.

Jordan and Tori are basically outsiders on both teams and will each be put into a second elimination round. The next elimination will pit Tori against Jenny West, with the rookie losing on her second appearance in the Proving Ground. A Jenny vs. Tori matchup means Team U.K. loses yet another challenge, and the dwindling group will have only two victories under their belt this season.

Following Tori’s second elimination victory, Jordan will be thrown into the Proving Ground against Josh Martinez, and the Challenge champ will come out victorious once again.

The couple’s fates differ from there on out, and only one will walk home with a final win this season.

The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.