Carrie Underwood Rocks Pink Onesie For ‘Cheer Beer’ Halloween Costume In Adorable Family Photo

Carrie Underwood has revealed that she dressed up as the Cheer Bear for Halloween. In a recent photo on her Instagram page, Carrie is hanging out with her family and wearing a pink onesie with has the same rainbow design on the front as the Care Bear she’s impersonating. But Carrie’s costume stops there as she’s wearing her signature hair and makeup look.

Her family’s costumes are a little bit more elaborate. Her oldest son Isaiah is dressed in a furry green Grinch costume and is really giving his all to the depiction with his adorably intimidating pose. Her younger son is wearing a puppy costume while her husband, Mike Fisher, is dressed up as Buck Daniels.

In the comments, fans seemed to enjoy the family’s hodgepodge of costumes but there appeared to be a consensus that Isaiah was the star of the photo.

“Soooo cute!! Isaiah is loving it I can tell,” one fan wrote.

“That grinch is the best. Happy Halloween,” another added.

“Isaiah just won Halloween.” a third Instagram user commented.

In her stories, Carrie revealed that she was the one who painted Isaiah’s face green and one of her fans complimented her on it.

“The best!!! Look at Isaiah!! He looks amazing! Good job on his makeup momma!! Happy Halloween you guys!” they gushed.

The photo accumulated over 100,000 likes and more than 600 comments within the first hour after it was posted.

As The Inquisitr noted the photo above isn’t the only piece of Halloween-themed content that Carrie shared with her fans. In one of her Instagram stories, she and her husband are posing for a selfie with a spooky filter on it. It makes both of them look like creepy blue-eyed zombies. Although they’re both giving stony stares to the camera, the laughing pumpkin and cartoonish vampire mouth gifs add a note of fun to the otherwise macabre photo.

Based on the banner in the background of the photo above, it looks like it was taken backstage at Carrie’s ‘Cry Pretty’ tour which ended on Halloween night after her concert in Detroit. In a subsequent Instagram post, the “Cowboy Casanova” singer thanked her crew for their hard work and her fans for their support.

“It’s been a blast and a blessing! Thanks to all the band and crew and behind the scenes folks that made it all happen night after night and thanks to each and every fan that came out to see us!” she wrote. “I’m truly going to miss this tour and all the people on it! How on earth did I get so lucky?!?!”