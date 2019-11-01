‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Suggests Scheana Marie Is Fake While Applauding James Kennedy

Lala Kent of Vanderpump Rules fame recently spoke out about her cast members, and specifically pointed out Scheana Marie as being the least-authentic of her co-stars. The make-up designer appeared on The Domenick Nati Show and dished on a handful of her famous friends, and while she didn’t say anything negative, Lala suggested Scheana is pretty fake.

“Scheana is so cool when you’re just hanging out with her and the second a camera comes towards her, a microphone, even a phone to do a Snapchat or Instagram Story, there’s something about her that changes and it’s the craziest thing,” Lala said of her co-star. “She’s like night and day when it comes to cameras turning out versus when she’s just hanging out being a normal chick.”

Lala later said she wished people could see Scheana off-camera and called her friend the “most down b*tch you’ll ever meet.” The 29-year-old went on to explain that Schena does a 180 when the cameras are on, and admits she doesn’t even know who this new person is that she’s with when the film starts rolling.

Scheana has had a hard time fitting in with the women of Vanderpump Rules since Season 1 and has had quite a roller-coaster relationship with Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney-Schwartz. Both women have labeled Scheana as “fake” in the past and keep the SUR waitress at arm’s length. Scheana is relatively closer to Kristen Doute, Ariana Madix, and Lala. Scheana has not responded to Lala’s comments at this time.

While Lala might think Scheana is the fakest in the bunch, that doesn’t mean she thinks her friend is untrustworthy. When it comes to who Lala trusts the least among her co-stars, that honor went to frenemy James Kennedy. Lala and James were tied at the hip for some time on the Bravo show but had quite the falling out over the last two seasons. It appears as if they mended fences for Season 8, but Lala still isn’t 100 percent sure about the DJ. When probed about who she trusts the least, Lala had no problem responding.

“It’s gonna be James because he’s used things against me that I’ve told him. I’m not saying he’s the only one that does that but I’d have to say him because he definitely goes for the jugular, especially after a couple of cocktails,” she admitted on the radio show.

Later in her interview, Lala said she’s excited for viewers to see James in Season 8 because it’s a real turning point for him on the show. She believes people will soften up to the bad-boy who is currently living a sober life just like Lala.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is expected to debut later this year.