Bella Hadid Looks Smoking Hot As Sexy Fred Flintstone In Halloween Double Instagram Update

Bella Hadid didn’t hold back when it came to her Halloween costume this year.

On Thursday, October 31, the supermodel transformed into the lovable Fred Flintstone from the classic cartoon, The Flintstones, but put her own twist on the getup that was sure to get more than a few pulses racing. Of course, the 23-year-old made sure to show off her sexy take on the patriarch of the modern Stone Age family to her Instagram page, and her 26.5 million followers went absolutely wild for the slew of updates.

Bella kicked off the spooky holiday with a sexy selfie that gave her fans just a teasing glimpse of her costume. The model sported a skimpy orange-and-black tank top with a deep, plunging neckline that left more than an eyeful of cleavage exposed, and her audience certainly took notice of the busty display. She also tied a thin, baby blue scarf around her neck — an element of the look that truly likened her to Fred Flintstone, whose signature ensemble included a large blue tie — and wore a pair of dangling bone earrings to accessorize the costume.

To complete the transformation, Bella traded her long, brunette hair for a short black wig that was in a messy, pixie cut style. She also wore a full face of makeup that included a pink lip stick, dusting of blush, brown eye shadow, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Hours later, Bella treated her millions of followers to even more shots of her portraying the cartoon character. Her second upload of the day included a total of three photos, again taken selfie style, though this time she used a large mirror to show off a full-length view of her costume.

The snaps revealed that her shirt was actually a crop top that cut off just below her chest, leaving her chiseled abs and flat midsection completely exposed for her followers to admire. On her lower half, Bella wore a dangerously tiny mini skirt in the same orange-and-black pattern that certainly upped the ante of her ensemble. The number barely grazed to the babe’s upper thighs to showcase her long, toned legs, while a belt accented with white bones wrapped around her waist to accentuate her slender frame.

Bella finished off her costume with a pair of knee-high brown boots, and a set of furry, tiger stripe arm cuffs that certainly looked like an accessory straight out of the Stone Age.

Fans went absolutely wild over the bombshell’s cave woman costume. As of this writing, her posts have collectively earned more than 1.1 million likes since going live to Instagram, as well as over 4,000 comments from friends and fans leaving compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“So good,” Bella’s older sister, Gigi Hadid, commented on one of the snaps, while singer Kacey Musgraves said that the model’s costume was “genius.”

“The most perfect being,” a third fan commented.

Others, including Emily Ratajkowski, likened her look to Halle Berry, who starred in the 1994 live action film adaptation of the cartoon.

While this was the first Halloween look that Bella shared to her Instagram page this year, the model certainly has not been slacking when it comes to adding new photos to her feed.

