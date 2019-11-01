Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nikki Stuns Nick

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, November 1, bring a tough choice for Nikki when Nick makes her an unexpected offer. Plus, Chelsea finds herself in a pickle when an unexpected piece of her past catches up with her.

Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes a difficult decision, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nick (Joshua Morrow) finally let people in town convince him to run for the Genoa City city council. After all, he’s really appreciated being involved in helping people with his New Hope project. Now that Nick is mounting a campaign for the empty seat, he has just the person in mind to run his campaign — Nikki. Nick knows that his mother has her own political past, and he believes that Nikki’s advice could be invaluable to him as he embarks on a brand new chapter of his life.

Much to Nick’s surprise, his mother isn’t so keen on helping him out, though. She worries that her connection to Newman Enterprises could end up causing an issue for her son. Nikki doesn’t want to harm Nick’s chances of winning, so she tells her son there’s no way she will run his campaign, meaning he must find somebody else to do it.

While Nick worries about his new political adventure, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Eagan) relives a part of her past. A good looking stranger she doesn’t know named Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) shows up and makes some demands of Chelsea Boudreaux. Since Chelsea has seemingly moved on from her late husband, Calvin, even though it hasn’t been all that long, a mention of her previous last name comes as quite a shock. Even more surprising is that Chelsea doesn’t recognize the handsome man who appears to know her.

Simon is somehow connected to Chelsea’s late husband, and he knows about Calvin’s illicit business that resulted in all the cash that Chelsea’s mother handed over to her a few months back. While Chelsea has Kevin (Greg Rikaart) laundering the illegal money for her, she tries to play the whole thing off when Simon brings it up. Unfortunately for Chelsea, there’s a problem with the money, which means she cannot even attempt to pay Simon off and get him out of her life for good. As she worries over this unexpected new complication in her life, Chelsea ends up once again letting Nick down on a significant occasion, just like she did when she missed trick or treating with Nick and Christian (Alex Wilson) on Halloween.