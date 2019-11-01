‘Love And Hip Hop’s’ Erica Mena And Safaree Samuels Transform Into Kim Kardashian And Kanye West For Halloween

Erica Mena and her husband, Safaree Samuels, have dressed up as another celebrity couple for Halloween — Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. In their photos, Erica and Safaree are dressed in replicas of Kim and Kanye’s outfits from the 2013 Met Gala.

For those who do not remember, Kim wore a floor-length Ricardo Tisci for Givenchy gown made out of a busy floral fabric when she attended the event. Erica’s dress is a very close copy.

The Love And Hip Hop star also copied Kim’s hair and makeup look for the evening, wearing her hair slicked back into a low ponytail and rocking red lipstick. Like Kanye, Safaree is wearing a black tuxedo with no tie and matching dress shoes.

The costume idea was a great choice for Erica since she is currently pregnant just like Kim was when she attended the Met Gala six years ago. In the photos that Erica posted to her Instagram page, she and Safaree are Photoshopped into press pictures of Kim and Kanye that were taken at that year’s edition of the prestigious event. Safaree is even replicating Kanye’s facial expressions.

“Seriously so much fun. My husband took this very serious,” Erica wrote in one of her Instagram captions. “Happy Halloween Everyone from US!”

In the comments, fans seemed thrilled by their costumes.

“This was so good,” one fan wrote in a comment that started with three laughing emoji.

“Very cute couple! Great that they found each other!” another admirer added.

“Lmao his facial expressions are on point,” a third follower said.

“Absolutely amazing,” a fourth Instagram user commented.

In the comments sections of one of their other Halloween posts, one fan shared that they thought Erica and Safaree had just Photoshopped their heads onto Kim and Kanye’s bodies. But it’s easy to see that the floral print on Erica’s dress is much larger than the one on Kim’s.

Meanwhile, Kim retweeted Erica and Safaree’s photos. She also said that she shared them with Ricardo Tisci and Kanye in a group chat. Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star seemed happy about their homage, the photo was not well received by the public.

As the Daily Mail reported previously, the turtleneck evening gown was dubbed “the couch dress” by the media. This was mostly because of the fabric used in its creation and the fact that it covers Kim from the neck down. The dress also included gloves so the KKW Beauty founder’s hands seemed to disappear every time she placed them on her baby bump.

But given her reaction to Erica and Safaree’s photos, it looks like she’s able to look back at that time with a smile.