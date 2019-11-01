Mayor Bill de Blasio On Jeffrey Epstein’s Death: ‘Something Doesn’t Fit Here’

The mayor told reporters on Thursday that he didn't know 'what the nature of the death was,' though the city's chief medical examiner ruled Epstein's death a suicide by hanging.

After suggesting in August that Jeffrey Epstein‘s death during his jail stay was bizarre, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio reignited thoughts of conspiracy around the convicted billionaire sex offender’s death, telling reporters on Thursday that “something doesn’t fit here.”

According to Politico, Epstein’s brother recently hired Dr. Michael Baden, a pathologist and former New York City medical examiner who made headlines earlier in the week after publicly disputing the findings of the city’s current medical examiner’s ruling of how the billionaire perished.

Baden recently revealed that he thinks there’s evidence pointing to Epstein dying via homicide — specifically by strangulation.

After reporters questioned de Blasio about Baden’s bombshell claim in an unrelated presser, the mayor admitted that the circumstances around Epstein’s death seem odd, given how high-profile he and his case were.

“Something doesn’t fit here. It just doesn’t make sense that the highest profile prisoner in America, you know, someone forgot to guard him,” de Blasio said.

He added that he didn’t know what caused Epstein’s death, in an obvious break with the findings of Dr. Barbara Sampson, his own city’s chief medical examiner.

“I want to understand, I think everyone wants to understand, what really happened. I don’t know what the nature of the death was,” the mayor said. “I just know it should never have happened, and we still don’t have good answers.”

Handout / Getty Images

The official autopsy report indicated that 66-year-old Epstein committed suicide in his cell at Metropolitan Correctional Center as he awaited trial — a conclusion that Sampson and her office has stood behind so far.

“I stand firmly behind our determination of the cause and manner of death in this case,” Sampson told The New York Times.

Though Sampson’s office didn’t respond for an official comment on the mayor’s insinuation that there might be more to the story surrounding Epstein’s death, Avery Cohen, deputy press secretary for the mayor, tweeted, “We stand by the medical examiner’s findings.” Interestingly, this tweet was shared after Politico’s story was published.

Baden, a Fox News contributor, made the claim that Epstein was strangled on Wednesday’s airing of Fox & Friends, saying that his injuries weren’t lining up with the suicide story provided to the public, according to The Inquisitr. Providing specifics to back his claim, Baden highlighted Epstein’s injuries by pointing out that there were fractures on the left and right side of his larynx, along with a fracture on the bone above his Adam’s apple.

The doctor went on to explain that suicide victims of Epstein’s body mass wouldn’t have likely suffered such injuries and claimed he has never seen, in 50 years, a suicidal hanging case that caused such injuries.