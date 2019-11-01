Rosie O’Donnell And Fiancee Elizabeth Rooney Reportedly Split After Two Years

Rosie O’Donnell and fiancee Elizabeth Rooney are reportedly calling it quits.

Citing multiple sources close to the couple, Radar Online reported on Thursday that the pair were breaking up, close to one year after Rosie popped the question. It is not clear exactly when the split took place, as a source told the celebrity news outlet that Rosie hasn’t mentioned Rooney “in a while.” Rooney appears to have taken steps to distance herself from Rosie as well, erasing all references to their engagement from her Instagram page. That includes the post where the Massachusetts police officer showed off the engagement ring that Rosie had given her last October.

Rosie’s relationship made some waves at the time that the pair first went official, as she is 23 years older than Rooney. The two also came from very different backgrounds, with Rosie a star of television and movies and Rooney working as a mounted police officer with the Worcester Police Department. This led to a long-distance relationship, as Rooney did not want to quit her job to move to New York, where Rosie lives.

Rosie has already been through one difficult breakup in recent years, splitting with Michelle Rounds in 2015. The breakup would be a difficult one, as the two endured a bitter custody battle over their then 2-year-old, Dakota. Rooney asked for full custody and for Rosie to be forced to submit to random drug testing, claiming that the television host drank up to a bottle of wine every night and was a regular pot smoker. Their back-and-forth accusations played out in court battles and ended up splashed across the pages of celebrity news magazines.

Rounds died by suicide in 2017, and Rosie released a statement saying that her ex had been suffering from mental illness.

“I am saddened to hear about this terrible tragedy,” Rosie said in her statement. “Mental illness is a very serious issue affecting many families. My thoughts and prayers go out to Michelle’s family, her wife and their child.”

Rosie later shared a link to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, which included phone numbers and resources for people struggling with suicidal thoughts.

Rosie had previously been married to Kelli Carpenter-O’Donnell. The two were married in 2004 and broke up three years later.

Neither Rooney nor Rosie has spoken out about their reported break-up, and reps for the couple did not yet confirm the reports that they had split.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.