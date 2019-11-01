Swedish Stunner Anna Nystrom Sizzles In Tight Leggings And Entertains Fans With Silly Zombie Caption

Swedish stunner Anna Nystrom is constantly tantalizing her 8.3 million Instagram followers with smoking hot shots of herself in skintight apparel. The blond bombshell’s latest Instagram update featured her in workout gear that flaunted her insane curves yet again.

In the picture, Nystrom rocked a pair of gray leggings so tight they almost looked painted on. The pants clung to every inch of her curves and she opted to pair them with a tight black sweater to finish off the look. Though Nystrom often rocks workout gear when she’s simply out and about, this time it appeared she was actually exercising in the tantalizing attire.

Nystrom’s blond locks tumbled down her back in gentle curls rather than being swept up into a ponytail, but she accessorized with a pair of white running shoes for a sporty vibe.

Nystrom frequently heads outdoors to take shots of herself, but in her latest update she was stretching her legs on a track. Sweden looked stunning in the shot, with the trees transforming into their autumnal selves and the track covered with leaves. Her curves looked insane in the workout gear, and she looked prepared to run a few laps around the empty track.

The Swedish beauty got a bit sassy in the caption of the post, and referenced the fact that many others were posting shots of themselves in their Halloween costumes, while she was planning to work a bit on her running skills. She kept the caption on theme for the spooky holiday by mentioning the potential of a zombie apocalypse.

Even though she wasn’t in costume, Nystrom’s followers absolutely loved the sizzling post, which received over 131,800 likes within just eight hours. Her followers filled the comments section with compliments about her beauty and stunning body.

“Gorgeous as always, beautiful outfit, great shot,” one follower commented.

Another fan said that Nystrom was “looking like a queen.”

“Wow what a fitness babe you are truly amazing,” another follower added.

One fan was digging Nystrom’s sassy caption.

Loading...

“You are funny,” they commented.

The Swedish stunner has been making the most of the fall weather in Sweden and heading outdoors to take the vast majority of her photos for Instagram.

Just a few days ago, the blond bombshell shared a picture of herself in leather pants that highlighted her voluptuous curves, black over-the-knee boots, and a comfortable-looking cream sweater to finish off the look.

Followers who simply can’t get enough of Nystrom on Instagram should ensure that they’re following her on YouTube as well. She has a channel where she shares plenty of unique content, from her workouts to her travels.