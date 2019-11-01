WWE News: Bray ‘The Fiend’ Wyatt Wins Universal Title At ‘Crown Jewel, Comments On Big Victory

"The Fiend" is the new WWE Universal Champion and it could bring about some horror stories.

Halloween was quite the big day for someone known as “The Fiend” as Bray Wyatt captured the WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel. The huge pay-per-view took place from Saudi Arabia on Thursday and it was important for a number of reasons, but “The Fiend” won the Universal Title for the first time in his career. After winning it, it took to social media to let everyone know that he officially is the ruler of all.

At most of the other past events in Saudi Arabia, WWE didn’t have a lot of big things actually take place. Belts never really changed hands, and it wasn’t as if many storylines really moved forward due to it being more of a promotional event than anything else.

This year’s Crown Jewel was extremely different as recapped by the official website of WWE which detailed how Wyatt defeated Rollins.

After Hell in a Cell, many fans were left disappointed since the match between the two superstars ended in a “No Contest.” It’s rather hard to believe that a match inside of the demonic structure could end due to a referee showing mercy for one of the participants, but that is what happened.

That wasn’t the case at Crown Jewel as there had to be a winner in the Falls Count Anywhere Match. Rollins ended up throwing Wyatt off the stage and into an exploding pile of debris, but that didn’t stop the devilish superstar from recovering and taking the title as his own.

You can’t kill it. Under the red light… the Zombie man rules the Universe #YowieWowie pic.twitter.com/MqV8L1rgqb — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) October 31, 2019

Crown Jewel had a number of great matches on the card, but this one landed in the main event spot. Drenched in the red light of “The Fiend,” the action was taken all over the arena before a conclusion was finally achieved.

Seth Rollins gave Bray Wyatt everything he possibly could and even delivered three vicious Stomps to his head near the end of the match. Fans thought that would be the end of it, but he simply couldn’t keep his opponent down to finish him off.

Bray Wyatt’s big win does make things a bit confusing as both of the major men’s championships are now on Friday Night SmackDown. Brock Lesnar moved over to the blue brand in the Superstar Draft and quickly captured the WWE Title, but now, Wyatt brings the Universal Title over there as well.

Seeing as how both of those titles are on SmackDown now, FOX wanted to drop a line to Raw and ask them a big question.

Dear #RAW, It’s 5 o’clock on Thursday, do you know where your Championship is? ???????????? (via @wwe) pic.twitter.com/ozukoZNN2N — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 31, 2019

WWE superstars did charter a jet to get back to the United States for Friday Night SmackDown after Crown Jewel, and that includes Bray Wyatt. There has been no mention yet as to how the company will handle one brand holding both of the big titles, but that should be addressed soon.