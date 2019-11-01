Curvy Instagram Model Neybron James Leaves Nothing To The Imagination In Racy, ‘Red Angel’ Halloween Costume

Plus-size Instagram model Neybron James took to her page and treated her 1.5 million fans to a very racy, “red angel” Halloween costume which allowed the model to show off a lot of skin.

The outfit was comprised of a glittery red waistband that the model wore beneath her breasts, and paired it with matching red glittery panties, a garter belt, and similar stockings attached to the belt through the garters. The model completed her outfit with red elaborate wings.

The risqué costume enabled the model to fully expose her perky breasts and hourglass figure. However, in compliance with Instagram’s prohibition on full-on nudity, Neybron censored her nipples with the help of glittery, red heart-shaped pasties.

In terms of her makeup, the model wore a deep-red lipstick, a coral-shade of eyeshadow and pasted some glittery “angel tears” on her cheeks.

She wore her blond tresses down, and raised her arms above her head. She closed her eyes to strike a pose.

Within nine hours of going live, the snap has garnered more than 32,000 likes and about 700 comments, as fans and followers praised the model’s choice of costume.

Moreover, many followers used explicit words and phrases to express their admiration for Neybron’s hot figure. The picture can be viewed on Instagram.

Apart from her followers, many of the model’s fellow models and celebs also liked and commented on the snap. These included Natalia Garibotto, Christy Mack, Rachel Bush, and Abigail Ratchford, among others.

“You’re a true goddess,” one of her fans wrote on the picture.

“This is what I imagine heaven to look like when I get there,” another chimed in.

“You never ever disappoint. Just what I and the world needed to see this morning,” a third fan commented.

Others used countless heart, kiss, and fire emoji to express their admiration for the hot model.

Prior to sharing the racy Halloween snap, Neybron tried to recreate a Khloe Kardashian look. The model posted a video of herself, where she could be seen donning a black crop top that she paired with gray baggy pants and finished off her look with high-heeled sandals.

Within a day of posting, the video has been viewed more than 50,000 times and has attracted 10,000-plus likes and over 220 comments.

According to the caption, the model’s outfit was from online clothing brand Fashion Nova Curve, which is a very popular choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

This isn’t the first time that Neybron has worn clothes from Fashion Nova, as she models for the brand quite often as their brand ambassador.