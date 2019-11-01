Cardi B Leaves Little To The Imagination For ‘Money Ivy’ Halloween Transformation

Cardi B has shared her take on the iconic DC Comics character, Poison Ivy to celebrate Halloween. But the “Bodak Yellow” is wearing less clothing than Poison Ivy normally did in the comics.

In her latest photo on Instagram, the Bodak Yellow rapper’s pelvis is almost completely exposed, save for a tiny smattering of leaves over her private parts that seems almost painted on. She also wearing a bustier top that’s covered in a leafy motif as well. As for her legs, they’re mostly encased in shiny, green thigh-high boots. She’s also wearing matching elbow-length gloves.

But even though her costume is very eye-grabbing, the star of the entire ensemble is undoubtedly the floor-length fiery red wig.

In the comments, fans raved over the photo. Several commenters seemed entranced by Cardi’s extremely trim physique.

“That abs line,” one fan wrote in a comment that starts with a flurry of fire emoji.

“Poison me, queen, no charges would be pressed,” another fan added.

“Okay but u officially won Halloween,” a third Instagram user commented.

“You can poison me any day…” a fourth said.

The photo accumulated over 1 million likes in the first hour after it was posted. In her previous photo, Cardi called her depiction, Money Ivy, a clear reference to her hit song “Money” which was released last year. In that photo, she’s lying down on the floor with her back to the camera with the thick tendrils of red hair wrapped around her torso.

On Twitter, a fan asked Cardi whether the hair had been photoshopped to make it look longer and she said that it hadn’t.

“Post the video sis, so they know it’s real,” wrote her hairstylist, Tokyo Stylez, in the comment sections of one of the photos on Instagram. In the replies to their comment, fans expressed a lot of excitement about the prospect of video evidence of the super-long wig.

Loading...

But Cardi B didn’t hint when she’d be releasing the clip.

Cardi isn’t the only rapper who recently dressed up as a character from the DC Universe. As The Inquisitr reported, Nicki Minaj recently shared photos on Instagram in which she’s wearing a Harley Quinn costume. Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, also made an appearance as The Joker.

The fact that Nicki and Cardi chose characters from the same universe is ironic when you remember that they had a very public feud last year. It culminated in Cardi throwing a shoe at the “Megatron” rapper at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week.