Bianca Taylor Posts Her ‘Best Booty Pic’ On Instagram, Says Thanks To Beau, Nimai Delgado, For Capturing It

Latina fitness model Bianca Taylor recently took to her Instagram page and dropped a hot booty picture to titillate her fans.

In the snap, the hottie could be seen wearing a pink top that she paired with skimpy panties. To pose for the snap, the model sat on her bed and turned her back toward the camera to put her pert derriere on full display.

The model wore her raven-colored tresses down and opted for an almost makeup-free look to keep it simple, yet sexy.

In the caption, the model thanked her boyfriend, Nimai Delgado, for capturing her “best booty pics.”

Bianca also wrote that she is grateful to her beau for reminding her that she’s “damn cute” when she is not feeling confident about her looks.

As of the writing of this article, and within a day of posting, the picture has garnered more than 24,000 likes and over 450 comments, as fans drooled over the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments.

Apart from her regular followers, some of Bianca’s fellow Instagram models, celebrities, and influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included Australian bombshell Vicky Aisha, Kayleigh Swenson, Jessica Weaver, and Anais Zanotti, among many others.

Commenting on the picture, one fan wrote that the model looks very good, adding that hard work always pays off.

“You have a Kardashian shape but without the surgery. That’s something to be proud of,” the fan continued. “You can say you actually achieved ‘the look’ all naturally on a VEGAN lifestyle.”

“A queen should be treated like a queen,” another fan wrote.

Apart from the booty picture, Bianca shared a throwback Halloween video where she could be seen dressed up as Catwoman in a tight, latex bodysuit which allowed her to show off ample cleavage through its low-cut neckline.

American actress Trace Lysette could also be seen in the video where she recreated Uma Thurman’s Poison Ivy look, each from the Batman films of the 1990s.

Loading...

Both hotties could be seen shaking their booties in the video, one which garnered more than 34,000 views and over 250 comments within a few hours of going live.

In the caption, Bianca wrote that she celebrates Halloween by being sexy and silly, but mainly to laugh at herself.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, apart from being a model, Bianca is an ISSA-certified personal trainer. Quoting Famous Birthdays, the article stated that Bianca also obtained a certification in plant-based nutrition from Cornell University.