Koch Network Blasts Donald Trump’s Planned Reduction Of Refugee Inflow

Donald Trump‘s plan to reduce refugee inflow, slashing Barack Obama‘s number by at least 80 percent, has been met with opposition from both Republican and Democrat senators — including Marco Rubio, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Ed Markey — who believe the president should bring “as many refugees as possible” into the country for permanent resettlement. It’s not just U.S. senators either — the LIBRE Initiative, the premier pro-mass immigration organization in the Koch network, believes that the refugee reduction is “not warranted,” Breitbart reports.

“We’re glad that so many in the House and Senate — on both sides of the aisle — recognize the importance of our longstanding national commitment to offer refuge to those in need,” the organization said in a statement.

Although the organization acknowledged that the U.S. could only resettle “a small fraction” of the refugees around the world, it highlighted that doing so “saves lives” and welcomes “talented people” who contribute to the country.

“Further restricting legal channels of immigration by cutting refugee admissions to their lowest level in history is not warranted, and we applaud the many members of Congress who recognize that.”

Per The New York Times, Trump is set to finalize the refugee cap of 18,000 in the coming days, which is down from the 30,000 offered refuge between October, 2018, and September, 2019, and the 110,000 Obama let in during the 2017 fiscal year. The drop is part of his broader goal to curb immigration.

Talking about the need to seek #commonground on immigration reform alongside @AFPhq‘s President, Tim Phillips at a packed room in Las Vegas,NV. When we unite, we can solve America’s toughest problems. Side note: our Libre team of staff and volunteers in LasVegas are amazing! pic.twitter.com/X5lop3pKAt — Daniel Garza (@danielggarza) October 9, 2019

The libertarian Koch brothers previously opposed reductions to legal immigration and the mass deportation of illegal aliens, among other things. Per CNN, the LIBRE Initiative sent out political mailers to pro-immigration individuals in Congress back in 2018, including Democrats like Pete Aguilar, Raul Ruiz, and Chris Coons.

Per LIBRE President Daniel Garza, the organization is making a push for immigration and doesn’t believe “sitting on the sidelines” is an option.

“Our nation deserves leaders that are willing to take on the big issues facing our communities.”

Trump’s approach to immigration and the migrant crisis has been controversial and drawn criticism from some. As The Inquisitr reported, a recent Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) report suggests an increase in kidnapping and violence against migrants making their way to the U.S. border.

In addition, a previous report from that The Intercept revealed that migrants enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), also known as Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” program, is exposing migrants to kidnapping, rape, and murder as they wait in Mexican cities following their court appearance in U.S. border cities.