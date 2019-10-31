Kelly Ripa And Husband Mark Consuelos Show Off Their Spooky Couples’ Costume

Actress and morning show host Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, shut Instagram down after sharing a snap of their couples’ Halloween costume with a sassy caption.

The Live! with Kelly and Ryan star and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest, got dressed up in silly pop culture costumes for the show. The petite blond rocked a french fry costume, and Seacrest went as a burger for their taping. However, for her costume off-air later in the day, Ripa went for a much spookier vibe.

It seems that Ripa and Consuelos went with a bit of a spooky bride and groom look. Ripa rocked a white dress that came to just above her knees, and had several rows of ruffles along the hem. She accessorized with a veil and a pair of retro-looking shoes. The most noticeable part of her look, however, was the intense makeup she had that gave her a ghostly pallor, a creepy smile, and huge dark eyes. She topped the whole look off with a statement floral hat that elevated her ensemble to a whole new level.

Beside her stood Consuelos, who kept things simple by dressing up in a tight black T-shirt, black jeans, and black sneakers. Though his outfit didn’t exactly look as though he dressed up, he had a similar bold makeup look that gave him a ghostly vibe.

The duo stood side-by-side in front of an ornate iron door, and completely got into the whole feel of the shoot. Ripa kept the caption simple, and her fans absolutely loved it.

The post received over 84,600 likes within just two hours, as plenty of fans weighed in in the comments section.

“Hot scary couple alert!!!” one follower commented.

“Ugh! Even in costume, you two are SO hot,” another fan added.

One follower couldn’t help but notice Consuelos’s admirable physique, which was somewhat evident due to the tight fit of his T-shirt and the short sleeves.

“That got to be Mark with arms like that,” the fan said.

“Obsessed with y’all,” another fan said.

Fans who couldn’t get enough of Ripa’s spooky costume only need to check her Instagram for more looks. Ripa fully embraced the holiday this year, and in addition to her most recent post where she and Consuelos were dressed as ghostly bride and groom, Ripa herself rocked several looks.

Along with Consuelos, she also dressed up as Gomez and Morticia from The Addams Family. She also kept things a bit more fun and flirty when she dressed up as Barbie and Ken, complete with roller skates and tiny shorts, with her co-host Ryan Seacrest.