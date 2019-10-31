‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Time Jump Will Likely Leave Jordan In A Bad State

Days of Our Lives spoilers are still turning out possible outcomes for the people of Salem following the upcoming time jump, and Jordan Ridgeway’s fate may be the grimmest of them all.

Soap Dirt reports that Jordan (Chrishell Hartley) will likely end up in one of two places following the soaps’ flash forward during November sweeps. The outlet claims that Jordan will either be in jail for the crimes she’s committed — or possibly even dead and buried.

Fans know that Jordan is currently on the run again after she poisoned a cupcake that was meant for Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal), but ended up being eaten by Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering). The event made everyone suspicious of Jordan, and when JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) went to check on Jordan, she hit him over the head and knocked him out cold.

Those crimes are enough to put Jordan behind bars, not to mention that she previously tried to kill Ciara in a fire and blame her brother, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) for the murder.

So, if Jordan’s not in jail, could she be dead? The character has been pushing her luck lately, and now that she’s tried to off Ciara yet again, Ben is furious. He won’t stand for his own sister trying to take away the one person he loves the most in the world, and he’ll do whatever it takes to protect Ciara from Jordan, even if that means killing her.

Ben has killed in the past, and even spent time in the Bayview mental hospital after he murdered Serena Mason, Paige Larsen, and Will Horton, although Will was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s miracle serum.

Whatever happens, Jordan can’t continue on like this. She’ll have to reach a point where enough is enough and the Salem police department may lock her away. She also could be taken out by someone who is tired of her violence and lies, like Ben or possibly even Ciara’s grandfather, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston).

Meanwhile, other time jump spoilers suggest that fans will see couples breaking up, as well as new couples forming. Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and Lani Price (Sal Stowers) seem to be headed for a heartbreaking split.

In addition, pregnancy reveals and new babies joining families for characters such as Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) and Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) are said to be on the way as well.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.