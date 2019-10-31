Alexa Dellanos Looks Smoking Hot As She Dresses Up As ‘She-Devil’ In New Halloween Snap

Cuban-American model Alexa Dellanos took to her Instagram page on Thursday, October 31, and shared her Halloween look with her fans. The model totally nailed it as she dressed up as Diabla or the She-Devil.

Alexa’s costume comprised a red, thong-style bodysuit that she paired with matching fishnet stockings. To spice things up, she turned her back toward the camera to show off her famous booty through her provocative lingerie.

The model wore a full face of makeup, including red lipstick, red blusher, and lots of eyeliner and mascara to ramp up the glamour.

She styled her blond tresses into a ponytail and accessorized with silver stud earrings and a red, horned headband. The model completed her attire with a pair of red, lace gloves.

According to the caption, the sexy costume was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is a popular choice among Instagram models from across the globe.

Within less than an hour of posting, the picture amassed more than 23,000 likes and over 400 comments where fans praised the model for her amazing figure as well as her choice of Halloween costume.

Apart from her regular fans, many of Alexa’s fellow models, celebrities and influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included Yaslen Clemente, Nicole Garcia, Natalia Barulich, Durrani Popal, Isabella Buscemi and Daisy Marquez, among others.

“There it is!! You are amazing! You must be so wild at home! [Your boyfriend] Alec is a lucky guy,” one of her fans wrote.

“You’re my dream girl!!” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third follower — who seems to be a big fan of Alexa — wrote that she looks very hot.

“Red hot PERFECTION! You’re so hot that I had to comment twice!”

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “too hot,” “extremely sexy,” and “the best outfit,” to praise the model. Meanwhile, her remaining admirers expressed their admiration for the hot model by using countless heart, fire, devil and kiss emoji.

Apart from the picture on her timeline, Alexa also shared some Instagram Stories where she could be seen getting dressed up as the She-Devil.

Loading...

Famous YouTuber and makeup artist Daisy Marquez could be seen doing Alexa’s eye makeup.

Earlier this week, Alexa and her beau Alec Monopoly attended another Halloween party.

While Alec recreated a Karl Lagerfeld look, Alexa opted to dress up as Karl’s kitty, Choupette.

As The Inquisitr previously noted via an interview with Insider, Alexa revealed that her career as a social media model is quite lucrative, adding that she earns $63,500 per year through her sultry Instagram pictures.