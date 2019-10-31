Michael Jackson’s Former Bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, Shares Update On Son’s Mysterious Seizures

After Michael Jackson‘s former bodyguard, Matt Fiddes, revealed in September that his son, Hero, suffered from a seizure due to a mysterious superbug that baffled doctors, he later posted an update and said the 3-year-old was doing “very well.”

In an Instagram post recently, Fiddes again posted an update and revealed that Hero underwent a successful surgery that discovered the problem causing the seizures, which put his family in a constant state of fear for their son’s health.

According to Fiddes, this fear is no more.

“Operation was a success! The consultant and surgeon are certain they found the problem that was causing the dangerous seizures!”

“No more living in fear of him having a fatal seizure!” he concluded the post.

Fiddes’ supporters took to the comments section to express their relief and wish him and his son well.

“Excellent news so happy for u all,” one user wrote.

“Thats good news so happy for you Hero,” wrote another.

“So glad all is well bless him,” another chimed in.

Before the operation, Fiddes used his social media accounts to update supporters of the trip to the hospital as Hero was taken in for his surgery. Much like his recent update, Fiddes’ posts were met with warmness from fans that wished him and Hero the best of luck.

Loading...

Per The Daily Mail, Hero suffered from a seizure in September when Fiddes and his family were on holiday in Turkey. Hero first experienced a surge in his body temperature before he had a seizure and was thrown into full cardiac arrest and fell unconscious.

Fiddes’ struggles with his son pushed him to launch his own first aid classes to help people learn the life-saving tools that kept Hero alive.

“The doctors did warn us after Hero’s first seizure that some children and toddlers have a superbug which causes them to have a seizure, their heart to stop and they have no idea where it has come from,” he said.

Fiddes initially said that the incident led to Hero being prescribed anti-seizure drugs for three years. He also said that he and his wife must also carry an emergency drug with them at all times. Now that the surgery is over, it appears Hero may not need such medication.

The martial artist and entrepreneur has been one of Jackson’s most vocal supporters following the controversial HBO documentary, Leaving Neverland. He was featured in Michael Jackson: Chase the Truth — a direct attack on Leaving Neverland — and often defends Jackson’s legacy in the public eye.