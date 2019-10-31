Carrie Underwood Rocks Tight Leather Pants While Celebrating The End Of Her Tour

Carrie Underwood looked stunning in a pair of tight leather pants for her latest social media snap on Thursday.

Carrie has been busy on her Cry Pretty tour for months, and on Halloween night, it’s all coming to an end. In the photo posted to the singer’s Instagram account, Carrie is seen celebrating the successful tour with her tour mates — Madison Marlow and Taylor Dye of Maddie and Tae and Runaway June members Hannah Mulholland, Naomi Cooke, and Jennifer Wayne — while sporting the leather look along with a plain black short-sleeved t-shirt.

Carrie looked overjoyed in the photo. She had her arms spread out and a huge smile on her face as she and the five other women seemed to go wild in the fun snap as well.

Carrie wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in gorgeous waves. The golden locks fell over her shoulders as she posed for the picture, accessorizing her look with a gold chain and pendant around her neck and some black bracelets on her wrists.

The “Jesus Take The Wheel” songstress wore a full face of makeup in the photo, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, shimmering highlighter, and pink blush on her face, as well as a nude lip to complete the glam style.

Carrie’s friends were also dressed in gorgeous outfits, rocking ensembles that included sparkly shorts, crop tops, and short skirts.

In the caption of the photo, Carrie revealed that she loved having the girls with her on tour, where they apparently had tons of tun together.

Carrie’s fans hurried to show some love to the post, which garnered more than 33,000 likes and over 170 comments in the span of just two hours from the singer’s 9.1 million-plus followers.

“It was so much fun seeing you all three weeks ago. You were all amazing. Taylor and Naomi I really liked your pantyhose and stockings,” one of Carrie’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section.

“BEST SHOW EVERRRRR!!! So amazing you took out all women!! You’re such an inspiration!!! Y’all are gorgeous / sooo talented,” another fan stated.

“Y’all put on such an incredible Show. I Loved every bit of it,” a third comment read.

“They definitely got the party started in NYC!!!! Amazing girl tour,” another admirer said of the singer’s tour.

Carrie Underwood has been documenting many of the stops on her tour on Instagram, giving fans a thrill by showing off her stunning costumes and amazing vocals.