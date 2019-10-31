Hannah Palmer’s Rocks Fiery Red Swimsuit And Horns For Devilish Halloween Costume

Swimsuit model Hannah Palmer is dressed up as a devil for Halloween in the latest post on her Instagram page.

In the photo, the blond beauty is rocking a red swimsuit that seems to have been made from PVC fabric. The cut of the swimwear resembles a corset and the structure of the bra accentuates Hannah’s cleavage. She completed the look with a pair of sparkly devil horns on her head.

In the caption, she quipped that she’d exchanged an angelic halo for those red horns. Fans gushed over the way she looked in the comments section,

“Awww beautiful princess Hannah,” one fan wrote before adding a flurry of heart emoji.

“Oh my sexy little devil,” another follower added. “Absolutely gorgeous and perfect.”

“Sexiest devil I have ever seen almost worth going to hell if you were in charge down there,” a third person remarked.

“The horns look amazing on you!! So gorgeous!! You always take my breath away!!” a fourth commented.

It looks like the model has been thinking about her costume for about a month and a half. On September 14, she asked her close to 30,000 Twitter followers what she should dress up as for Halloween. Some of the suggestions included a sexy cop, mermaid, sexy nurse, Batman, sexy librarian, sexy dragon woman, a bee, a sexy angel and Spongebob. A couple of the other suggestions were tongue-in-cheek as some of her fans thought that she should dress up as a hot internet sensation or as their dates, wives, or girlfriends.

None of the fans on Twitter suggested a devil costume, so it’s possible Hannah came up with the idea on her own.

Although red is a great choice for a devil costume, it seems that Hannah generally enjoys wearing the color. She has worn red swimwear in several of the photos previously featured on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr noted, Hannah rocked a red thong bikini in a video with an unidentified brunette friend who bears a strong resemblance to Kylie Jenner. The clip has since accumulated more than 150,000 views and over 550 comments.

Hannah wore a near-identical bikini in a photo posted on October 19. The biggest difference with this one is that it features gold chains — there’s a set on each hip and a chain to hold up the bikini top.

And her apparent love for wearing red isn’t just restricted to swimwear. She donned a scorching hot corset top in the color for an Instagram photo she posted in September.

Fans of Hannah Palmer can see more of her stunning photos on her Instagram page.