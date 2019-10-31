Sarah Jessica Parker Thanks Strangers For Halloween Pumpkins After Hers Are Stolen From Her Doorstep

The HBO star was a victim of a Halloween heist.

Sarah Jessica Parker is giving thanks to strangers who left pumpkins on her doorstep. The Divorce star posted an Instagram video to report that several kind-hearted fans left her a gift one day after her Halloween pumpkins were stolen from the front of her West Village, New York City, home.

Earlier this week, Parker, 54, put out an Instagram alert for her family’s missing pumpkins, which she said were handpicked by her kids and transported back to their New York home from Massachusetts. The actress, who has three kids with husband Matthew Broderick, gave a timetable for the crime – “some point between the hours of 9:30 p.m. last night and break of dawn this morning,” she told fans — and noted that her pumpkins were in varying sizes and were uncarved.

Parker wasn’t the only person on her West Village street to become victim to the mean-spirited Halloween hijinks. The HBO star noted that everyone on her block had their pumpkins stolen in what she described as “the Halloween heist of 2019.”

Parker’s fans hit the comments section of her post to lash out at the pumpkin thieves.

“Oh my gourd, someone is trying to squash the spirit of Halloween,” one fan wrote.

“So disappointing… Hopefully you’ll find even bigger and more distinguishing pumpkins!” another added.

“Ugh how horrible! Time for some Hocus Pocus for those hoodlums!” a third fan wrote, referencing Parker’s 1993 Halloween fantasy film with Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy.

But Parker’s faith in humankind was restored the next day when some thoughtful Instagram fans replaced her pumpkins and left her notes. A subsequent video showed one large pumpkin from fans named Betsy and Rachel, and three smaller pumpkins from another unnamed fan.

Parker captioned the update video to thank the thoughtful strangers on behalf of herself and her 10-years-old twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, who were the most upset by the “heist.”

Last Halloween, Parker shared a sweet video that featured her carving Halloween pumpkins with her daughters. In the clip, she told her twins they “better get busy because it’s All Hallows Eve.”

And clearly they got busy. Parker later shared a gorgeous photo of the steps leading up to her New York City brownstone as it was decorated with lit-up pumpkins and candles. The star noted that she spent a long afternoon and evening doling out candy to trick-or-treaters.

“Such a perfect sweet Halloween stoop!” a fan wrote.

Now that she has some new pumpkins for 2019, hopefully, Parker and her kids were able to get them carved in time for this year’s trick-or-treaters.