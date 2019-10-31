Issa Vegas Looks Nothing Short Of Stunning In A Tight Black Dress On Instagram

Fitness model and Instagram sensation Issa Vegas recently took to her page and stunned her 4.6 million fans with a new picture, where she could be seen dressed up in a tight black dress.

The knee-length dress perfectly hugged Issa’s amazing figure as she turned her back toward the camera and stood in the middle of a street to strike a pose. In the process, Issa showed off her incredible booty and her well-toned legs.

She wore her blond tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup, including a deep-red lipstick, a tinge of blusher, and lots of mascara to ramp up the glamour. The model finished her looks with a pair of black sneakers.

The picture was captured against the picturesque background of mountains, however, Issa did not specify the location.

Even though there was less skin showing, as compared to Issa’s other snaps, fans fell in love with the recent share and rushed to award it with more than 107,000 likes and 1,200-plus comments within less than a day of posting.

This shows that the model has genuine followers who like to see her in all types of outfits.

“You’re a gorgeous young woman,” one of Issa’s fans commented on the snap.

“Wow! You look really beautiful, Issa,” another chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third follower, who seems to be a big fan, wrote that he’s in love with Issa.

“Damn! You are very stylish, lovely and beautiful. I love you!!” he wrote.

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “divine,” “extremely beautiful,” and “goddess,” or posted heart, kiss, fire, and peach emoji to let the model know how much they adore her.

Before sharing the picture in the black outfit, Issa treated her fans to another hot snap where she could be seen rocking a lavender crop top that she paired with a matching miniskirt and black high-heeled pumps.

The stunner wore a full face of makeup to stay in line with her signature style, tied her tresses into a loose ponytail, and accessorized with a brown wristwatch. Finally, Issa posed for the picture while sitting in a car.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered more than 114,000 likes and 930 comments, which proves that the model is very popular on the photo-sharing website and anything she posts instantly goes viral.

As The Inquisitr previously noted, the 22-year-old model was born and raised in Argentina. Apart from being a model, she is known for being a social media influencer as well as a fitness trainer.